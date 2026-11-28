Lynnwood Police confirm no shooting occurred at Alderwood Mall on Friday. The alert stemmed from a fight in the food court. Stores self-locked down cautiously.

The Lynnwood Police Department has officially confirmed that no shooting took place at the Alderwood Mall on Friday. This clarification follows widespread online reports and social media rumors suggesting an active shooter incident had occurred at the popular shopping center. The police department stated clearly that the commotion was not caused by gunfire but by a physical altercation.

Origin Of The Food Court Incident

According to the Lynnwood Police Department, the initial disturbance originated from a fight that broke out in the food court area. During this altercation, a table or chair was knocked over, creating a loud noise that startled nearby patrons. The sound of the falling furniture was misinterpreted by mallgoers as the sound of shots being fired. This auditory confusion triggered a mass panic among visitors who believed they were under attack.

Also read False Shooting Reports at Alderwood Mall Caused by Food Court Fight

As the noise echoed through the dining area, people began to run for safety. The rapid movement and screams contributed to the chaotic atmosphere that quickly spread across the mall. Witnesses initially reported hearing gunshots, which fueled the spread of false information online. However, the Lynnwood Police Department emphasized that no weapons were discharged during the incident.

Store Lockdown Protocols And Safety

In response to the perceived threat, several retail stores within the mall began to self-lockdown out of an abundance of caution. These individual businesses took it upon themselves to secure their entrances and ensure the safety of their employees and customers. The Lynnwood Police Department noted that while individual stores locked down, the mall itself did not go into a formal, system-wide lockdown.

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The lack of a mall-wide lockdown indicates that authorities did not perceive a widespread threat requiring evacuation of the entire property. The decision to lock down was a proactive measure taken by store management rather than a coordinated police order. This distinction is important for understanding the scale of the emergency response.

Public Misinformation And Police Response

The rapid spread of rumors about an active shooter highlights the challenges law enforcement faces in managing public safety during ambiguous situations. The Lynnwood Police Department worked to dispel the rumors as quickly as possible to prevent further panic. They stated that the incident was isolated to the food court and did not involve firearms.

Authorities are likely to monitor social media platforms for future misinformation regarding the incident. The department encourages the public to rely on official statements from the Lynnwood Police Department for accurate information. This incident serves as a reminder of the potential for misunderstandings in high-stress environments.

Broader Crime Context In Lynnwood

While the Alderwood Mall incident was resolved, the Lynnwood Police Department is actively investigating other serious crimes in the area. Officers are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly violently assaulted and stabbed an 82-year-old woman in her home. This separate case highlights the ongoing efforts to maintain safety across the city.

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Additionally, the Tacoma police recently fatallly shot an attempted murder suspect in Fife. These incidents underscore the complex law enforcement landscape in the region. The Redmond Police Department also released new footage showing officers using a drone to locate a man suspected of groping a woman on a trail. Meanwhile, the U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Stevens County Sheriff's deputies.