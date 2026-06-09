Lynne McGranger Becomes Grandmother to Twin Girls

Veteran Home and Away actress Lynne McGranger, 73, has announced the birth of her twin granddaughters, Stevie Grace and Daisy Joy, born to her only child Clancy and son-in-law Luke Dickson. The Gold Logie winner shared the joyful news on Channel Seven's The Morning Show, expressing the family's immense happiness after keeping the arrival private. McGranger, who has played Irene Roberts on the long-running soap opera for over three decades, had frequently voiced her anticipation for this milestone, having urged her daughter to start a family. The twins represent a new chapter for the actress and her husband Paul McWaters.

Home and Away star Lynne McGranger has joyfully announced her transition to grandmotherhood for the first time. The 73-year-old veteran actress, celebrated for her long-running role as Irene Roberts , shared the exhilarating news during a recent appearance on Channel Seven's The Morning Show .

She revealed that her only child, her 34-year-old daughter Clancy, and Clancy's husband Luke Dickson, have welcomed twin girls named Stevie Grace and Daisy Joy. The arrival occurred the previous Friday, a secret the family successfully kept from social media for several weeks. McGranger described the collective family reaction as being 'over the moon,' highlighting the surprising nature of the twins as there is no history of multiples in their family.

Co-hosts Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur joined in the celebration, visibly enthusiastic as they jumped from their seats to offer a congratulatory hug, repeatedly expressing their happiness for the new grandmother. McGranger's path to grandparenthood has been one of eager anticipation. Back in May 2024, she had publicly expressed her desire for Clancy and Luke to have children, jokingly urging them to 'hurry up' and noting that she wanted to experience grandparenthood 'before I lose my marbles!

' Her playful yet heartfelt encouragement underscored a deep-seated wish to see her family expand. This wish follows the wedding of Clancy and Luke, which took place in August 2023. McGranger, who shares Clancy with her husband Paul McWaters, documented the beautiful day on Instagram, posting a cherished photo of herself preparing her daughter for the aisle. She captioned the image with praise for Clancy's Diane Lewis Couture gown and styling, capturing a poignant mother-daughter moment.

The engagement itself was announced in October 2022, with McGranger using Instagram to share the news and express her family's love for the couple. Throughout these major life events for her daughter, McGranger has balanced her personal milestones with an extraordinary professional career. She assumed the iconic role of Irene Roberts on Home and Away in 1993, taking over from Jacquy Phillips, and has remained a central figure ever since, becoming one of the soap's longest-serving cast members.

The character evolved from a recurring part to a permanent pillar of the series, cementing McGranger's status in Australian television. Her dedication earned her the prestigious Gold Logie award. Interestingly, her daughter Clancy has already begun to follow in her mother's footsteps, having made several appearances as an extra on Home and Away, sometimes sharing the screen with McGranger.

The birth of Stevie Grace and Daisy Joy thus not only fulfills a personal family dream for Lynne McGranger and Paul McWaters but also extends a legacy that intertwines family and the enduring world of Summer Bay





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