Justin Timberlake's mother Lynn Harless describes the intense 1999-2002 romance with Britney Spears as the definition of insanity in a new Apple TV documentary.

Justin Timberlake's mother Lynn Harless has characterized the highly publicized relationship between her son and Britney Spears as the definition of insanity. This stark assessment comes from a new four-part documentary series titled TIMBERLAKE, which is set to premiere on Apple TV. The project offers an intimate look into the lives of two teen pop icons who dominated the cultural landscape at the turn of the millennium.

Harless Recalls Chaotic Romance

Lynn Harless appears in the upcoming documentary to provide personal context to the media frenzy that surrounded Timberlake and Spears. She recalled the three-year romance that lasted from 1999 to 2002, noting the intense chaos that defined their time together. In a new trailer for the project, Harless stated that the level of craziness when those two were together was the definition of insanity. The comment accompanied a montage of the couple's press appearances, highlighting the intense scrutiny they faced. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Spears and Timberlake for comment but has not yet heard back.

Also read Even Justin Timberlake doubts people will understand him in Timberlake documentary trailer

From Mickey Mouse Club to Global Icons

The pop culture sensation began in 1999 when both stars connected after starring on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Their early 2000s romance took the world by storm and remains a subject of fascination for fans who grew up idolizing the stars. Photos of their red carpet appearances are still fondly remembered by many who watched their relationship unfold in real time. The documentary promises to show never-before-seen footage of Timberlake's romance with Spears, revealing a playful side that the two hitmakers kept hidden from the public eye.

Spears Memoir Reveals Private Pain

Years after their breakup, the illusion behind their seemingly perfect romance has shattered with various revelations. Spears addressed their past in her memoir, The Woman In Me, candidly recalling her decision to terminate a pregnancy with Timberlake in 2000. She explained that she was left crying and sobbing after choosing to undergo the procedure at home in a desperate bid to keep the abortion secret from the public and her own family. Spears described the physical pain of the procedure as excruciating and noted that it took hours to complete.

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Timberlake and Spears Stance on Parenthood

Spears wrote that it was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home. She recalled crying and sobbing until it was all over, admitting that she does not remember how it ended. However, she remembers the pain and the fear clearly twenty years later. The singer made it clear that she was aware some might judge her for the decision but insisted it was a situation she had never expected to go through. She noted that Timberlake was not ready for the responsibilities of parenthood and thought they were too young at nineteen to become parents.

Documentary Impact and Future Revelations

Timberlake released a music video for Cry Me A River that alluded to infidelity on Spears' part in the years following their split. Spears wrote that while she loved Justin and always expected them to have a family together, the timing was far earlier than she had anticipated. She stated that if it had been left up to her alone, she never would have terminated the pregnancy, yet Justin was so sure that he did not want to be a father. The TIMBERLAKE documentary on Apple TV continues to explore these complex dynamics, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the forces that shaped their lives and careers.