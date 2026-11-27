New research reveals that Lyme disease causes persistent epigenetic changes in bone marrow cells. These findings explain prolonged immune suppression even after antibiotic treatment clears the bacteria.

Tanja Petnicki-Ocwieja and researchers at Tufts University have discovered that Lyme disease leaves permanent epigenetic marks on the immune system, even after the bacterial infection is fully treated. This groundbreaking finding, published in the journal iScience, indicates that the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi reprograms bone marrow cells, potentially altering how the body responds to future health threats long after the initial pathogen has been eliminated from the host.

Epigenetic Changes Persist After Treatment

Lyme disease is a common tick-borne bacterial infection in the United States, with more than 80,000 cases reported annually. To investigate the long-term effects of this illness, the Tufts research team infected mice with Borrelia burgdorferi and subsequently administered antibiotics to some of the animals. The study revealed distinct epigenetic changes in the bone marrow cells of the mice, occurring even early in the infection process. These chemical modifications influence whether specific genes are switched on or off, effectively rewriting the immune system's biological record.

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The research demonstrates that the effects of the infection are not solely dependent on the continued presence of the bacteria in the body. Mice that received effective antibiotic treatment still exhibited altered immune responses, suggesting that the damage to the immune system's programming occurs relatively early. This implies that the initial infection triggers a permanent shift in how immune cells are generated and function, regardless of whether the pathogen is subsequently eradicated through medical intervention.

Macrophages Show Suppressed Gene Expression

The most significant alterations were observed in macrophages, the immune cells produced in the bone marrow that act as the first line of defense against bacterial infections. Macrophages are responsible for detecting threats, surrounding invading microbes, and releasing chemical signals to recruit other immune cells. In mice previously exposed to Lyme disease, these cells showed suppressed expression of genes for at least 15 weeks after the infection. This suppression means that the cells produced after the initial infection appear less capable of mounting their usual robust response to new threats.

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Tanja Petnicki-Ocwieja, the senior author of the study and a research assistant professor of molecular biology and microbiology at Tufts University, explained that a lifetime of infections creates little editing marks, or epigenetic changes, in the immune system's record. She noted that the epigenetic changes imprinted by Borrelia burgdorferi infection may essentially revise the immune system's biography. This revision alters how the immune system responds over time, potentially leaving individuals more vulnerable to other illnesses or less able to fight off new infections effectively.

Future Research on Human Health Implications

While the study provides a starting point for future examination, the researchers caution that these findings have not yet been established in human disease. The team is now focused on determining whether the same immune changes occur in people with Lyme disease and whether such changes cause the persistent symptoms often reported by patients. Petnicki-Ocwieja plans to collaborate with co-author Linden Hu to examine immune cells circulating in the blood of patients. This next phase of research will draw from a large multi-institution study led by Tufts University.

The upcoming human study will follow patients for up to 15 months after a Lyme disease diagnosis. The scientists aim to determine whether individuals who develop prolonged symptoms display different epigenetic patterns compared to those who recover without lasting symptoms. Identifying these distinct patterns could provide crucial insights into the biological mechanisms that contribute to prolonged illness. This knowledge may eventually reveal potential targets for treatment and help medical professionals better understand the complex aftermath of Lyme disease infection.