Long after the bacteria that causes Lyme disease is gone from the body, some patients continue to experience symptoms like fatigue, body aches, and brain fog.

microbiologist Tanja Petnicki-Ocwieja, the study's senior author. We already know the Lyme disease bacteria can affect the body's adaptive immunity, but this new research shows how it might have far-reaching effects on innate immunity, too.

Macrophages are white blood cells with a few key roles in the body's innate immune system. Some macrophages have fixed positions in the body; others roam around, looking for wound sites to help out at, or pathogens to fight. Macrophages deal with whatever cell, pathogen, or debris needs to be recycled by engulfing it with their entire 'body'. Borrelia burgdorferiThese tiny proteins summon more macrophages and other immune cells to join the battle.

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Where there is one bacterium, usually there are many more. Mice infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease experienced lasting changes in the immune machinery in their bone marrow. (Zhong et al. ,The bacteria had left an epigenetic mark in bone marrow-derived macrophages, suppressing genes usually involved in the inflammatory response.