Lyle Menendez Denied Parole, Citing Prison Misconduct Despite Claims of Reform

Lyle Menendez, convicted in the 1989 murders of his parents, was denied parole again. Although he spoke openly about the abuse he suffered and expressed remorse, the board cited his history of prison misconduct.

Lyle Menendez appeared before the parole board on Friday, seeking freedom after serving nearly three decades for the 1989 murders of his parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. While defense attorneys in his original trial argued the brothers acted in self-defense against years of sexual and physical abuse, prosecutors contended they were motivated by a desire for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

This hearing marked their closest attempt at securing freedom since their convictions almost 30 years ago.\The panel ultimately denied Menendez's parole, citing his disciplinary record in prison as demonstrating a continued risk to public safety. Despite the decision, Menendez spoke candidly about the abuse he endured, shedding tears as he recounted instances of physical and sexual mistreatment by both parents. He emphasized that he took full responsibility for the murders, expressing deep remorse for the pain he inflicted on his family. Menendez's attorney, Heidi Rummel, argued that her client had transformed himself behind bars, highlighting his efforts in prison beautification projects, mentorship programs, and his impeccable record for non-violence despite being subjected to bullying and attacks.\ Rummel expressed frustration that the board focused heavily on Menendez's past transgressions, particularly his possession of cellphones in prison, disregarding his substantial positive contributions within the correctional system. She emphasized his lack of drug or alcohol use during his incarceration, his willingness to resolve conflicts between inmates, and his efforts to cultivate healthy relationships with staff. A psychologist who assessed Menendez's risk of violence upon release reportedly found him to be at a 'very low' risk. However, the parole board ultimately remained unconvinced, citing his disciplinary record as a significant obstacle to his release





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lyle Menendez Parole Murder Abuse Prison Misconduct Remorse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lyle Menendez Denied Parole 1 Day After Brother Erik Menendez Was Denied: What's NextAnna Kaplan is a news and trending reporter for TODAY.com.

Read more »

Menendez brothers: Lyle Menendez denied paroleThe panel's decision must now be reviewed by the board, then go to Gov. Gavin Newsom for final approval.

Read more »

Erik Menendez denied parole, Lyle Menendez to learn his fate on FridayThe board said he can next be eligible for parole in three years.

Read more »

Lyle Menendez also denied parole, will stay in prison with Erik MenendezThe panel found 'there are still signs' that he poses a risk to the public.

Read more »

Lyle Menendez denied parole, maintains he protected brother from sexually abusive parents“I destroyed his life. I’d rescued nobody.”

Read more »

First Erik Menendez, then Lyle denied parole by California board that says they pose safety riskLyle Menendez has been denied parole by a panel of California commissioners.

Read more »