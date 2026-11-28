Houston improved to 13-2-5 in home playoff matches in its first postseason appearance at Shell Energy Stadium since 2024.

SAN JOSE, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Reid Roberts #18 of the San Jose Earthquakes and Lyle Foster #9 of the Houston Dynamo FC battle for the ball during a game between Houston Dynamo FC and San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on November 24, 2026 in San Joseand the Houston Dynamo extended their MLS playoff series with the San Jose Earthquakes following a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Mateusz Bogusz ran past the defense for a through ball, and he dribbled it to the corner of the 6-yard box for a pass across the goal that defender Vítor Costa wasn’t able to clear away. The ball fell to the feet of Foster, who scored with his back to the goal past diving goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr.Houston scored two goals in the opening 13 minutes.

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Bogusz controlled a loose ball near the midfield circle and dribbled into space for a shot from distance in the sixth minute. Then Héctor Herrera had a corner kick deflect to him for an off-the-mark shot that was headed in by Lucas Halter. San Jose had two goals in 10 minutes in the second half to tie it at 2-all in the 68th.