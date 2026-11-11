A daily compilation of the most-read articles from Bleeding Cool, covering comics, entertainment, and pop culture news. The post includes a summary of trending stories, industry gossip, and key highlights from the previous day.

was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years.

Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Also read Bleeding Hearts #9 Preview: Zombie Romance Gets Complicated

A Master Of Business Administration On The Todd McFarlane Toys BuyoutSCOOP: Moni Barrette Is The New Executive Director Of ComicsPROCoverWatch: All The Absolute Batman #15 Absolute Joker CoversJake Thomas Quits Humanoids To Be The New TMNT Group Editor At IDWLiz Prince's Tomboy and Punk Rock Girl Graphic Novels at First SecondDeathstroke Returns To DC Comics In 2025? Yellowstone Reveals Fate of Kevin Costner's John Dutton Alba Ceide Brings Tall Tales and Jackeline's Jacket to Thought BubbleNight Court Back in Session This January with 2-Episode PremiereBlack Panther Original Artwork Of Shuri's First Appearance At AuctionHolly Collins' On Her Comic, Arks, That Is"Changing Science-Fiction"Riverdale S06 Preview: Welcome to Rivervale!

Yes, You Read That RightPsych 3: This Is Gus Images – Shawn & Gus Go Rogue; Lassiter's FutureSpider-Man Beyond – Trademarks, Salaries And Spoilers, TodayMarvel, Can I Claim A No-Prize For The Death Of Tom Lennox? Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GOTop 100 Most-Ordered Comics and Graphic Novels of October 2019 All The Tiered Covers for Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child by Rafael Grampa, Paul Pope, Joelle Jones, Frank Miller, Andy KubertIf you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch atInterested in more LITG discussion about what this all means?

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Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

SCOOP: Moni Barrette Is The New Executive Director Of ComicsPROTini Howard and Joe Jaro bring back Marian Heretic with The Book Of Joan from Boom Studios in February 2027Red Hood Reverts To Type In Tomorrow's Teen Titans #3 Jason Todd, Red Hood, reverts to type in tomorrow's Teen Titans #3 by Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo Grinding Against The Marrow, a comic about a homeless Muslim woman using parkour to evade corrupt cops, at Thought Bubble this weekendnewCommodore Flip Phone was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read storiesGadhouse has a new retro music item out on the market as they have launched the Eric CD Player to capitalize on the returning formatCommodore has decided to bring back a classic mobile device for those who want to go old-school with the Callback 8020 Flip PhoneTwisted Tea has brought back their 25 Days of Twistmas advent calendar, giving those who want one a new can every day until Christmas.

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CORSAIR has given two gaming chair designs a new look as the Dark Cherry Blossom design comes to both the TC500 and the TC100Liquid Death has come together with Pop-Tarts once again to release a new pastry treat with Squeezed to Death Frosted Orange