Lyft's new subscription bundles in DoorDash's DashPass for $10 per month

DashPass members can get Lyft Go at no extra cost.

that bundles in DoorDash's DashPass. As with the previous offering, Lyft Go costs $10 per month, but the annual plan is $3 cheaper than Lyft Pink's at $96.

If you're already a DashPass member, you can link your DoorDash account and get Lyft Go at no extra cost. Along with DashPass , Lyft Go members get eight percent from every ride back as credits, up to $40 per month. Credits can be put toward future rides or DoorDash orders.

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The plan also includes"three relaxed cancellations" each month — if you cancel and rebook a ride within 15 minutes, you'll get the cancellation fee back in credits. In addition, Lyft will waive fees to return lost items to Go subscribers and the company will match donations that members make to charity through the Round Up & Donate option. A Lyft Go Core tier that doesn't include DashPass costs $5 per month.

Subscribers get five percent back as credits for future rides, up to $20 per month. Lyft Go Core includes donation matching and relaxed cancellations as well. ) are expanding their partnership in other ways. On certain rides, you'll be able to browse DoorDash restaurants in the Lyft app and place an order that'll start making its way to your destination before you get there.

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Lyft Go is available in the US starting today, and there's a one-month free trial. The company will shift Lyft Pink subscribers over to the new offering at the same price. The higher-tier Lyft Pink All Access plan is sticking around, but it's no longer open to new signups. Rival Uber has its own subscription service that also costs $10 per month.

Along with promotions and lower fees, Uber One offers five percent back on rides and 10 percent back on car rentals. Moreover, it includes savings on Uber Eats, which