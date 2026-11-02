Lyft and Hertz Offer Free Rides to Polling Places for Election Day

Lyft, Hertz, and Vote to Live provide discounted or free transportation to US polling places on Election Day to reduce voter turnout barriers.

Lyft, Hertz, and the Vote to Live Action Fund are removing transportation barriers for voters across the United States this Election Day. These organizations are providing discounted or completely free rides to polling stations to ensure every registered citizen can cast their ballot without logistical hurdles.

The initiative addresses a critical gap in civic participation, as lack of reliable transit has historically suppressed turnout among working-class individuals, shift workers, and elderly residents. By leveraging private sector resources, these programs aim to treat transportation as essential civic infrastructure rather than a personal privilege.

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Lyft VOTE26 Discount Details

Lyft is offering a 50 percent discount of up to $10 on rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter trips through its VOTE26 program. The code applies to all rides taken between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time on Election Day nationwide. No proof of need or political affiliation is required to redeem this offer at checkout.

Lyft Chief Policy Officer Jerry Golden emphasized that the company wants every rider to have the chance to be heard at the polls. The platform estimates that nearly 4 million riders have already used rides to reach polling places, drop off mail ballots, or attend election events since the program launched.

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Bikeshare and scooter options are included in the discount, providing flexible solutions for voters in dense urban areas where a full car ride might be unnecessary or inefficient. This broad approach ensures that voters without personal vehicles can still access the voting process easily.

Hertz Rental Car Promotion

Hertz is providing one free rental day for customers who book two or more consecutive days at a neighborhood location. This specific promotion runs through November 3, allowing both early voters and those planning to vote on Election Day to secure a vehicle at a reduced cost.

The rental incentive offers greater flexibility for voters in rural areas or regions with limited public transit networks where rideshare services may be less reliable. It allows individuals to plan their travel to the polls with certainty, regardless of weather conditions or public schedule changes.

Vote to Live Free Vouchers

The Vote to Live Action Fund and the Vote to Live Foundation are distributing direct ride vouchers at no cost to residents in eleven specific cities. These programs cover six states: Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin. Eligibility is open to any registered voter who needs a ride, with no political alignment required.

Ohio alone features four cities in this program: Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, and Cincinnati. The focus on these markets reflects identified needs where transportation access is most acute for working-class and elderly populations.

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Two Texas metros are also included in the voucher program, alongside sites in Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, and Wisconsin. The initiative treats transportation as a civic infrastructure problem that private companies and nonprofits can solve when public systems fall short.

Impact on Voter Participation

Access to polling places remains unequal for many Americans, particularly shift workers and people with disabilities. Programs like Lyft's VOTE26 and the Vote to Live vouchers are designed to close this gap without requiring voters to disclose personal information.

Registered voters in car-friendly suburbs rarely encounter the logistical hurdles faced by those in areas with sparse public transit. By removing the cost of travel, these initiatives aim to level the playing field and encourage higher participation from underrepresented communities.

The widespread demand suggested by Lyft's 4 million ride estimate indicates that transportation is a significant barrier to democracy. These collaborative efforts demonstrate how private entities can support democratic processes when public infrastructure is insufficient.