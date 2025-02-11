Lyda Hill's IF/THEN Initiative Partners with Hello Sunshine to Spotlight Women in STEM

Lyda Hill Philanthropies' IF/THEN Initiative, dedicated to advancing women in STEM, has announced a partnership with Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine to create new TV series showcasing the intersection of STEM with sports and music. The initiative also donated its digital library of photos and videos celebrating women in STEM to the Museum of Science in Boston.

Championing science isn't just a cause; it's a calling. Lyda Hill, the billionaire entrepreneur, has dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars to advancing and highlighting women in STEM , operating under the guiding principle: 'If she can see it, then she can be it.' On the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Lyda Hill Philanthropies ' IF/THEN Initiative announced a partnership with Reese Witherspoon 's Hello Sunshine .

\'We thought long and hard about who the right partners would be to help continue storytelling in a more mainstream way,' said Nicole Small, the chief executive officer of Lyda Hill Philanthropies and a co-founder of the IF/THEN Initiative. 'Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is incredibly focused on reaching women where they are. The partnership is really going to allow us to vastly continue to expand that media content.' \The partnership will see the creation of new television series highlighting the intersection of STEM with sports and music. 'Our first two pieces of content are going to be around sports and music — those are two things that we're really excited about,' Small said. 'STEM is woven through sports just constantly. There are so many incredible stories of athletes that wouldn't be on the field if it weren't for orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists and all the amazing data collection. Similarly, if you think about the music business, how much tech and STEM is there? It's just everywhere.' Both the sports and music series are in development; Small said more information on the shows will be announced later this year. \The IF/THEN Initiative also announced Tuesday it would give its digital library of photos and videos celebrating women in STEM to the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass. The IF/THEN Collection contains more than 5,000 photos and videos showcasing a variety of STEM-related careers taken from segments of 'Small Wonders,' a multi-platform initiative that has reached an audience of over 250 million. Previous 'Small Wonders' episodes featuring star Miranda Cosgrove have had more than 250 million views on broadcast TV and even more on streaming, Small said. Lyda Hill Philanthropies previously conducted a survey based on data from girls ages 10 to 15 and parents of girls the same age who had watched 'Small Wonders,' demonstrating an impact on viewers. The survey found a 17% increased interest in STEM among viewers and a 16% increased interest in STEM courses at the high school or university level. In addition, 19% more viewers said they saw STEM careers as 'creative' and 20% more described a STEM career as 'appealing.' Both partnerships with Hello Sunshine and Boston's Museum of Science put Texas' involvement in science advocacy on the map, and play into the state’s role in elevating women in STEM





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Technology Education STEM Women In STEM IF/THEN Initiative Lyda Hill Philanthropies Hello Sunshine Reese Witherspoon Museum Of Science Boston

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Damon Hill Documentary 'Hill' Set for UK Premiere on Sky and NowA new documentary charting the life and career of Formula 1 legend Damon Hill, exploring his journey to overcome tragedy and become a racing icon in his own right, is set to premiere on Sky and Now in the UK and Ireland.

Read more »

Trump's Anti-DEI Policies Spark Fears Among Women in STEMPresident Trump's executive orders labeling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs as discriminatory have sparked fear and concern among women working in STEM fields within the federal government. They argue that these policies threaten their professional futures and hinder scientific progress by exacerbating existing gender and racial disparities.

Read more »

Where Women Are Catching Up In STEM EducationOn today’s Day of Women and Girls in Science, only few nations have reached parity in tertiary STEM education. A majority, including many in Europe, score poorly.

Read more »

Stockton's Tween Tech program aims to spark girls' interest in STEMStockton University's annual Tween Tech program encourages middle school girls to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through hands-on workshops and a supportive environment.

Read more »

NASA's HAS Program: Inspiring the Next Generation of STEM LeadersNASA's HAS program provides Texas high school juniors with hands-on experience in space exploration, fostering their interest in STEM and preparing them for future careers.

Read more »

Student Creates 'Locker Library' at STEM High SchoolLavinia Sepe, a senior at BASIS Tucson North, addressed the lack of a traditional library on campus by establishing a 'locker library'. The STEM-focused school now has a vibrant space filled with over 200 donated books, inviting students to explore and enjoy free literary resources.

Read more »