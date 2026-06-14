Luxury Watches Enter the Space Race

Amid the cosmic excitement for Artemis II and Project Hail Mary, high-end watchmakers are reaching for the stars with their most celestial designs yet

Latin for “eagle,” the Aquila constellation is rendered in seven diamonds on the aventurine dial of the new BR-05 Blue Diamond Eagle, housed in a 36mm case with matching bracelet in satin and polished steel; $5,000, at Feldmar Watch Co., L.A.

Housed in a 41.9mm platinum case, features on the Lange 1 Tourbillon Perpetual Calendar “Lumen” include a moon-phase function with a celestial disc that forms the backdrop for a lunar orbit and a night sky studded with stars; price upon request, at A. Lange & Söhne, South Coast PlazaWith a manual-winding movement housed in a 45mm titanium case, this one-of-a-kind Excalibur Moonlight is crafted of layered rotating discs to tell the time amid zodiac constellations and a tourbillon — hand-finished to look like the moon’s surface — at its center; price upon request, at Roger Dubuis, South Coast PlazaTwo times are displayed on the new Pilot’s Venturer Vertical Drive, which draws from the brand’s history of aviation.

The bezel system allows the watch to be adjusted while wearing gloves and a space suit; $28,200, at IWC, Beverly HillsThe “Celestial Sunrise and Sunset” Ref. 6105G is housed in a 47mm white-gold case that takes its cue from space modules, while the dial with moon phases features a sky chart and both sunrise and sunset time indicators; $437,610, at Patek Philippe, Beverly HillsFrom the jeweler’s Poetic Complications series, the Midnight Jour Nuit Phase de Lune watch seamlessly transitions from a sun to a moon phase on a starry aventurine sky in a 42mm white-gold case; $153,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, South Coast Plaza, Costa MesaThe brand’s iconic Speedmaster was worn during all six moon landings — and by the Artemis II crew in April.

The latest is this 42mm gold Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional with a “reverse panda” dial; $49,300, at Westime, Beverly HillsInside their spacecraft, the Artemis II crew also were seen wearing the new Navitimer B02 Chronograph 41 Cosmonaute Artemis II, released in conjunction with the mission in April and featuring a galaxy-blue meteorite dial in a 41mm steel case; $11,900, at Breitling, Beverly HillsSeth Rogen Says He Hasn’t Talked to James Franco “in a Long Time,” Reluctant to Delve Into Friendship Status: “The Nuance of It Is Too Personal”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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