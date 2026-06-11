A £67million superyacht owned by the boss of a luxury watch brand has been spotted moored up on the English coast. The yacht, named Nautilus, is a 239ft (73-metre) expedition yacht that can be hired out with costs starting from £646,000 a week for a 'unique luxury experience'. It is owned by Thierry Stern, the president and CEO of luxury Swiss watch manufacturer Patek Philippe and is named after the company's Nautilus watch collection.

A £67million superyacht owned by the boss of a luxury watch brand has been spotted moored up on the English coast. Nautilus is a 239ft (73-metre) expedition yacht that can be hired out with costs starting from £646,000 a week for a 'unique luxury experience'.

It is owned by Thierry Stern, the president and CEO of luxury Swiss watch manufacturer Patek Philippe and is named after the company's Nautilus watch collection. Patek Philippe's watches are sold for hundreds of thousands of pounds to the mega-rich, with new models this year fetching prices of more than £350,000. Nautilus has been spotted in the dock of Poole Quay, Dorset, after having sailed from the Netherlands.

The charter website says it cruises in the Mediterranean in the summer and the Caribbean in the winter. The boat was built by the Picchiotti shipyard in 2014 and has won multiple yacht design awards when it was launched. Its first owner was Robert Stiller, a US-based billionaire who founded Keurig Green Mountain Coffee. The superyacht sleeps 12 guests in seven cabins and has space for 20 crew.

It has a sizeable jacuzzi on the main aft deck and custom rotating sun-pads and loungers. The upper deck is dedicated to wellness, with a spa, massage suite, hydrotherapy bath, gym and even a hair salon. The master suite has his and hers bathrooms and a grand limestone bath. It costs around £6.7million a year to run the luxurious yacht.

Among the famous faces to own one of Patek Philippe's expensive timepieces is One Direction star Niall Horan. Earlier this year in March the 32-year-old sent the internet into meltdown after he confirmed the June release of his fourth studio album, Dinner Party. In a slick Instagram reel teasing the drop, Horan debuted a vintage Patek Philippe Calatrava with the hands set to 6:12.

The boat was built by the Picchiotti shipyard in 2014 and has won multiple yacht design awards when it was launched. The superyacht sleeps 12 guests in seven cabins and has space for 20 crew. It has a sizeable jacuzzi on the main aft deck and custom rotating sun-pads and loungers. One Direction star Niall Horan (pictured) is among the celebrities to own a luxurious Patek Philippe timepiece.

But in the rarefied world of luxury watch photography, hands are almost universally positioned at 10:10, to frame the logo perfectly. By choosing 6:12, Horan was sending a covert message. Horan's prized Patek Philippe Calatrava is believed to be from the 1950s or '60s and is considered a serious collector's piece. It has a yellow gold case, manual-wind movement and small 'sub-seconds' dial at the bottom.

The watch face is paired with a sleek black alligator leather strap, a break from his usual chunky metal bracelets. It perfectly captures the 'Old Hollywood dinner party' aesthetic of the music video for his newest track. Patek Philippe was acquired by brothers Charles and Jean Stern nearly 100 years ago in 1932 during the Great Depression.

In 1935 Henri Stern, Charles's son, joined the company as commercial director and a few years later established The Henri Stern Watch Agency (HSWA) in New York. His company became the exclusive distributor of Patek Philippe timepieces in the US in 1945. He returned to Geneva, Switzerland, in 1958 and became chairman of the board. Henri's son, Philippe, joined The HSWA and became president of the company in 1993.

Thierry, the brand's current boss, became vice president in 2003 before taking on the role of president in 2009. Three years later he created the Watch Art Grand Exhibition and in 2014 celebrated Patek Philippe's 175th anniversary with the release of the Grandmaster Chime watch before inaugurating the PP6 Manufacture in 2020. The company was originally founded by Antoni Patek and Adrien Philippe in 1839. It remains one of the oldest watch manufacturers in the world.

As of July 2023, the world's ten most expensive watches ever sold included nine Patek Philippes. The Grandmaster Chime is the most expensive wristwatch ever sold after being bought at an auction for $31million





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Superyacht Patek Philippe Thierry Stern Nautilus Luxury Watch One Direction Star Luxury Timepiece Luxury Watch Photography Old Hollywood Dinner Party Watch Art Grand Exhibition Grandmaster Chime Watch PP6 Manufacture World's Ten Most Expensive Watches Ever Sold Grandmaster Chime Is The Most Expensive Wristw

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