Luxury, Spas, and Golf: My Weekend at Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort in Morocco

A first-hand account of a stay at Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort in Morocco, exploring its luxurious spa treatments including the Kobido facial, championship golf course, and wide array of activities.

I had always imagined dating a golfer would mean empty weekends and a wardrobe overflowing with argyle - and I wanted absolutely nothing to do with that life.

Then I learned that most golf hotels also offer a luxury spa. With the prospect of spending a good five hours marinating in beautifully scented oils or reading a book in peace next to a swimming pool while my partner wandered around outside hitting small balls and doing maths in his head, I decided I could quite happily get on board with being a golf widow.

The hypothesis was put to the test when I was invited to spend a long weekend at Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort in Morocco. Located a 90-minute drive from Casablanca airport in El Jadida, the resort undeniably has the wow factor - not a massive surprise considering it is owned by the luxury hospitality group behind Dubai's iconic Atlantis resort and The Palm.

The geometric tilework throughout the hotel is typical of Morocco, with the country's top artisans especially flown in from Fez to decorate the courtyards and corridors at the heart of the 492-room hotel. The 18-hole golf course boasts equally impressive credentials, having been designed by the aptly named Gary Player.

But, as much as I love great tiling and nominative determinism, I was most excited about the on-site wellness complex, Spa Mazagan, which features 19 treatment rooms and a gloriously luxe hammam. The huge pool at the heart of Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort is a stunning centerpiece, flanked by the Atlantic Ocean. I don't know if it's because facelifts have become ridiculously normalized or I'm just exceptionally vain, but I'd love a facelift.

Every time I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror, I notice my jowls are slightly looser. Their seemingly unstoppable downward trajectory reminds me of my own mortality, like grains of sand being pulled into the lower half of an egg timer. But with good facelifts costing upwards of £10,000 and a few weeks of intense recovery, I needed a plan B for a tighter face with lesser costs and downtime.

Enter the Kobido facial massage, a centuries-old Japanese technique often called a non-surgical facelift. Proving the equally old adage beauty is pain, this treatment isn't a gentle wipe over and a few creams. At times, I felt like I was being attacked by a flock of crows as the facialist rhythmically kneaded and tapped my face, neck, and chest. The science behind it is that these movements stimulate circulation, bringing oxygen-rich blood to the surface of the skin.

The microtraumas from tapping and pinching also trigger more collagen production in those areas, plumping and tightening the skin. Finally, the tapping drains lymphatic fluid, reducing puffiness. I'm not going to lie - this is not a relaxing treatment, and I squeaked, squirmed, and winced throughout the entire experience. Thankfully, the Mazagan spa has other treatments - before my Kobido, I enjoyed an aromatherapy massage, which was the polar opposite; I was so relaxed I fell asleep!

Overall, I loved the ambiance of the spa complex. Further cementing its luxury status, it will soon be the only Moroccan stockist of 111SKIN, the luxury cosmedical range developed by Harley Street plastic surgeon Dr. Alexandrides. If sounds of nature help you nod off, you'll sleep well. The first morning I woke up at the hotel, the roar of the Atlantic Ocean just metres from my room was so loud I thought there was a problem with the air conditioning.

I'll never forget my trip to Mazagan as it was the first time I had ever set foot on a golf course in my life. My knowledge of golf stops and ends at the classic Adam Sandler movie Happy Gilmore, so I was intrigued to see why people become obsessed with it. I didn't play (we would have never got off the first hole) but I happily drove the golf buggy and offered words of encouragement.

But if golfing or spas aren't your idea of fun, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy, including horse riding, tennis, padel, and swimming either in the sea or in the hotel's enormous pool. There's also a casino, the largest in North Africa.

The resort is a 20-minute drive from the nearest city, El Jadida, so we decided to make the most of the dining options at the hotel - and we were spoilt for choice with 15 different restaurants and bars on site. The interior of the hotel is inspired by riads and was handcrafted by artisans from Fez, adding to the authentic Moroccan experience.

Overall, Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort offers a perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure, making it an ideal destination for couples with different interests or anyone seeking a lavish getaway with world-class amenities





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