Luxury Real Estate Trends in Santa Clara County: Weekly Sales Analysis

An in-depth look at high-end residential property sales in Santa Clara County, highlighting multi-million dollar transactions in Sunnyvale, San Jose, and Palo Alto.

The real estate landscape in Santa Clara County continues to exhibit extraordinary valuation and demand, reflecting the economic vitality of the Silicon Valley region. According to recent data recorded for the week ending May 4, the market saw a significant volume of activity with 335 residential properties changing hands.

The average sale price across these transactions stood at a staggering 2 million dollars, which translates to approximately 1,102 dollars per square foot. On average, the homes sold during this period featured three bedrooms and one bathroom, spanning an average size of 1,858 square feet. This baseline underscores the high entry cost for homeowners in one of the most competitive housing markets in the United States, where land value often outweighs the actual structure of the property.

In Sunnyvale, the market activity was particularly pronounced, with several high-value transactions topping the charts. One notable sale occurred in the 800 block of Russet Drive, where a six-bedroom, three-bathroom home built in 1967 sold for 2,825,000 dollars. This residence, boasting 2,360 square feet of living space, reflects the demand for larger family homes in the area.

Other significant Sunnyvale sales included a property on East Olive Avenue, a 1950s-era home that closed at 2.88 million dollars, and another on Piper Avenue that reached 2.95 million dollars. The peak of the Sunnyvale list was a home on Carrick Court, which fetched a round 3 million dollars despite its more modest 1,555 square feet, highlighting an impressive price per square foot of 1,929 dollars.

These sales illustrate a willingness among buyers to invest heavily in properties that offer stability and room for potential renovation. The trend of luxury pricing extended deep into San Jose and Cupertino, where the diversity of home sizes provided a glimpse into different buyer motivations. In San Jose, the contrast in property types was stark. A relatively small 1,206-square-foot home on Kathleen Street sold for 2.96 million dollars, resulting in a massive 2,454 dollars per square foot.

Conversely, a sprawling estate on Pleasant Vista Drive, featuring over 6,400 square feet of living area and five bedrooms, also sold for 3 million dollars, bringing its price per square foot down to a much lower 467 dollars. This variance demonstrates that buyers are often willing to pay a premium for specific locations or potential development opportunities regardless of the existing structure size.

In Cupertino, a four-bedroom residence on Cedar Tree Lane sold for 2.85 million dollars, continuing the theme of high demand for suburban family housing near major tech hubs. Other affluent areas also saw substantial movement. In Los Altos, a more modern 1,500-square-foot home built in 2001 on Putter Way closed at 2.95 million dollars. Campbell saw a 1959-built home on Castro Drive sell for 2.99 million dollars.

Perhaps most striking was the sale in Palo Alto on Mariposa Avenue, where a home built way back in 1926 with only two bedrooms and one bathroom commanded 3 million dollars. This indicates the immense value placed on land and prestige in the Palo Alto area, where historical charm and location are paramount.

Overall, these transactions reveal a market where buyers remain aggressive and prices stay elevated, driven by the proximity to global technology leaders and a persistent shortage of available inventory in the South Bay





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