Luxury Real Estate’s Newest Amenity Is a Prime View of Major Sporting Events

From Formula 1 to show jumping, a front-row seat to today's major sporting events is being used to lure in buyers for luxury residences.

Five years ago, Will Tindall walked onto a scrubby sheep field beside the F1 circuit at Silverstone in Northamptonshire, England. The 14-acre parcel doubled as overflow parking during major events—a waste of a prime perch just outside of the fast right-hander at Maggotts and Becketts.

Silverstone’s management was mulling a glamping setup; at the tail end of the pandemic, outdoor living remained appealing. Tindall had bigger ideas. Art Dealer Rena Bransten's Longtime San Francisco Home Hits the Market for $8.8 Million“I said there’s an opportunity to do something which is befitting of the type of people spending a lot of money on track days,” he recalls now.

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, secured a 125-year lease on the site from the British Racing Drivers’ Club, Silverstone’s owner, and set out to build 60 residences—plus a clubhouse and full amenities—that would essentially offer real-life immersion into the world of Drive to Survive. , of course, is nothing new. Golf has long been used to lure buyers to developments, whether it’s the Greg Norman–designed course at Shell Bay in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

, or the design-forward homes atin Texas, whose appeal is burnished by David McLay Kidd’s course. But a few firms are now looking beyond golf, using other sports to create both communities and marketing opportunities around the world.. The sprawling neighborhood will comprise villas, townhouses, maisonettes, and apartments, plus extensive sports facilities and a Manchester City Academy for elite training, with prices starting at 1.7 million U.A.E. dirhams . In Jacksonville, Fla.

, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is spending $1.4 billion on a new sports and entertainment district right next to the stadium. It will include just over two dozenBoth properties remain in the planning and construction stages. Escapade’s buyers, meanwhile, began taking possession of their villas in 2024, with completions and handovers phased as construction wrapped up.

Ownership comes with plenty of motorsports perks, from an annual owners’ track day to dinner at the F1 course to complimentary annual season passes for every public event held at the field, as well as privileged access to Escapade Spa-Francorchamps, which will be completed in late 2028.

“I wasn’t the geeky kid watching all the F1 races when I was young,” says Tindall of his own interest in the sport. Still, during a decade living in Asia, he started signing up for track days and go-kart racing and quickly saw the sector’s potential after he returned to Britain.

“Some of these guys are up here two, three times a month,” he says. “It’s 90 minutes from London, so typically they’re driving back. But after a day on track, and you’ve had some drinks at a race, the idea of having to contend with traffic or you’re just tired and having to drive back… you know, it’s a social sport.

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” Renderings of a five-bedroom villa at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana with two stories of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the pool and fire pit.issues about 5,000 competitive motorsport event permits each year for rallies, hill climbs, and races, Tindall adds, giving the racing year-round appeal beyond the Grand Prix each July.

“And all of these circuits are looking for the holy grail, which is dwell time throughout the year, increased footfall. ” Even so, Tindall admits that the privately funded 67 million to 68 million pounds development was “a dice roll. ” There was nothing quite like it on the market. He offered two- to four-bedroom Modernist homes.

Four-bedroom trackside properties started at 2.2 million pounds off-plan, 1.9 million pounds for three-bedroom trackside residences, 1.35 million pounds for four-bedroom dual-aspect homes, and 850,000 pounds for smaller two-bedroom offerings farther from the action but closer to the surrounding countryside. Secondary-market sales have already exceeded the initial prices. Escapade isn’t a conventional second-home community, though.

It operates more like a condotel: Regulations preclude full-time residency, and no owner can spend more than 28 consecutive nights in a villa. Tindall says most use their homes for roughly 30 nights a year, then place them in the rental pool run by thebrand.

Guests can book a night or two around a race or simply come for a getaway weekend in the country, with 35 percent gross revenue going to residence owners and the remaining share covering operating costs, management, and maintenance. A lagoon-like pool connects two terraces anchored by spiral staircases at a five-bedroom villa at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana.

About 60 percent of his owners are U.K.-based, Tindall says, including one 40-something banker who lives in London with his wife and two young children. His 6-year-old son is an avid motorsports fan, but the larger appeal was a turnkey weekend escape close to the capital.

“We’d love to have a country home with more space, but we don’t want the hassle of it,” he says. He bought off-plan—when the site was still a mud field—and is thrilled with the result.

“The best thing has been the getaway weekends: It’s priceless for the kids, and zero headaches in terms of anything else,” he continues. “When I’m invited to friends’ birthdays nowadays, it’s like, ‘That’s my birthday gift to you: Have a weekend with the family. ’ ” He also likes the hybrid model, which allows him to enjoy the property and profit from it as well.

“I get access to the clubhouse even if my unit is rented, so last year’s F1, I had drivers stay because drivers don’t care about watching the race. They don’t want the trackside. So the units were rented out—one to drivers and one to some F1 personalities—and we get to go to the clubhouse on the day, watch the race, not stay, and make tons of money on that weekend. ”He purchased three of the least-expensive countryside-facing two-bedroom units.

He plans to hold two and eventually deed one to each child. The third is now on the market for 1 million pounds , an asking price that represents potential capital appreciation of nearly 15 percent in less than two years of ownership, before factoring in the rental income he has received during that period. He is also offering the buyer a minimum guaranteed net rental yield of 6 percent annually for the next two years.

Tindall has more Escapade projects planned, funded in part by owners who have been happy to back his expansion. Next up is a conventional 91-bedroom hotel complex at the Belgian Grand Prix, followed by another Silverstone-style real-estate development at Kuala Lumpur’s Sepang circuit. The last Grand Prix there was in 2017, and the government hopes Escapade can help revive both interest and activity.

Buyers of the 30 homes, which will likely to go up to 60, planned across 23 acres will have special track access, including windows at the beginning and end of every day designed to maximize driving time during a single overnight. Both Belgium and Malaysia are expected to open by the end of 2028. Tindall is also eyeing the U.S., where he says that he is already in early discussions with a historic circuit that he declines to name.

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An aerial rendering of Four Seasons Private Residences Jacksonville shows its location just one block from the stadium. There are already sports-driven real-estate developments underway here, though they involve horsepower of an entirely different kind. Wellington, Fla. , is synonymous with the equestrian world, a Palm Beach–adjacent winter mecca for riders who descend on the area for the 13-week.

For years, developers tried unsuccessfully to win permission to build a community where horse devotees could live year-round and take advantage of the extraordinary facilities. Those permits have finally been granted under the guidance of Doug McMahon, a former ad executive–turned-developer who masterminded the Albany project in the Bahamas. His plans for Wellington will dwarf that Caribbean enclave, with hundreds of high-end homes alongside mixed-use retail and entertainment. At the top end will be five farms on four acres each.

Rather than sharing central stables and other facilities, each will have its own, with prices for estate homes starting at $10.4 million.there’s already year-round equestrian activity in and around Wellington, with events for 42 weeks a year. There are 50 polo fields, two showgrounds, and expansive stables. He anticipates 75 percent of buyers will be equestrian families, particularly adults who rode in Wellington as children and now count those trips among their fondest memories.

“It’s the next generation of equestrian families,” he says. “Many of them want Wellington to be their primary home. ” Sales have yet to open publicly, with early purchases limited to accredited investors, but McMahon expects the amenities and the first homes to come online by the end of 2028.in France may beat him to it.

The Loire Valley club has long ranked among Europe’s most exclusive, with three courses including Par-72 courses by Gil Hanse and the late Robert von Hagge. Hanse also designed a Par-30 10-hole short course called Wild Piglet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Private Residences Jacksonvilleare under construction on the 494-acre property, most with private stables aimed squarely at elite riders.

Aaron Birks of sports marketing agency, talent representation, and talent management companywas hired to advise on the project to help ensure that it resonated with its intended audience.

“They noticed they had a lot of visits from females who didn’t play golf, and they didn’t have an offering for them,” he says. France is an ideal base for the summer season, Birks adds, because its position within the E.U. ’s Schengen zone makes moving horses from meet to meet far easier.. He sees sports is a natural extension of the sector, particularly as wellness and longevity have become obsessions among the world’s wealthiest buyers.

“There is evidence to support that if you have a product or development that incorporates wellness, you will get a 15 percent higher price premium,” Graham says. He is more cautious about team-branded developments like those in Abu Dhabi and Jacksonville than projects centered on physical activity or a sport more broadly.

“The question is, do people want to live in that sort of an environment? And are there enough Man City supporters who actually want to buy these apartments? Well, time will tell. I’m a Chelsea season-ticket holder, and even I was like, ‘Well, O.K.

, this is kinda of weird,’ ” he says with a laugh. Team allegiance might create an instant sense of community, he argues, but it can also radically reduce the pool of future buyers should you ever wish to move. Perhaps the safest bet in sporting real estate, then, isn’t a purpose-built development at all. It may be somewhere the sport is already part of the landscape—like Monaco.

The principality is an F1 outlier, with its racetrack carved from the city streets every June. Edward de Mallet Morgan, an agent withspecializing in ultra-prime property in the region, says buyers regularly ask for apartments overlooking the course—somewhere like Le Mirabeau on the Carré d’Or, which towers above the Fairmont hairpin. Such apartments can command a 15 to 20 percent premium over comparable Monaco homes without an F1 view, according to de Mallet Morgan.

“In those apartments, you stick your head out of a window and they fly past. You do that a few times, and your head starts spinning. You sit down and let someone fill up your glass of Champagne and sit on a nice, comfortable sofa and watch it. ”British-born, NYC-based Mark Ellwood is Robb Report's editor-at-large.

He has lived out of a suitcase for most of his life, covering luxury in all its forms across the world. Among his favorite…Art Dealer Rena Bransten's Longtime San Francisco Home Hits the Market for $8.8 MillionA Sculptural Modernist House Set Within a Gilded Age Garden on Long Island Seeks $3.9 MillionThe First Apartment at London’s One Palace Green Just Listed for $32 Million