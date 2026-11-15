Luxury real estate expert reveals benefits of Kirk Cousins selling his home privately after trade to Vikings

Kirk Cousins sold his Minnesota home off-market through a neighbor before joining the Atlanta Falcons, avoiding the public listing process entirely.

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The 38-year-old said his neighbor told him he had someone who could buy his house immediately, so Cousins sold it without ever listing it. Margit Brandt, a luxury real estate agent, said that Cousins may have gotten a little lucky finding an off the market buyer for his house so quickly, but there are many advantages to selling a home off-market. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

Also read How Kirk Cousins Will Impact the Vikings’ Offense in Return to Minnesota

If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks during an NFL football press conference Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Eagan, Minn. , the day after being traded to the team by the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Another component to the off-market is also privacy and discretion and not having your name out there because when you publicly list something, press picks it up. There's photos on Zillow and online of like what your living room and your kitchen and your closet, like all these personal spaces," Brandt told OutKick in a recent interview.

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"So for someone like Kirk Cousins to have someone come in off market and not have to like open his dress, so to speak, right, in terms of his home on the market, his name being out there. I think that's appealing.

" Brandt is based in Palm Beach, Florida, and said her team has sold $1 billion worth of homes this year, with about a third of those sales completed off-market. When looking to sell a home, Brandt said she taps into her relationships if a client initially requests an off-market sale. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL game on Oct. 1, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.

"We have like a private portfolio for off-market properties. And you have good broker relationships and you have to know the market and we have 30% of the Palm Beach market right now. So we know exactly who's looking at what price point, who's real, who's not. It gives you a good bird's eye view of like what's happening here," Brandt said.

"So, you can certainly try something off-market for all those reasons we just discussed, privacy, discretion, safety, even, right? People don't want people to know where they live. It's a safety thing.

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"Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks during an NFL football press conference Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Eagan, Minn. , the day after being traded to the team by the Las Vegas Raiders.that his wife, Julie, and their sons are staying in a hotel while she looks for a new home. The Pro Bowl quarterback hopes to find their next home sooner rather than later.

"Trust me, because we sell a lot of houses, it's harder than it looks. It's sometimes it takes a little bit to get to the right person for every house, but there is a person for every house. We've learned that there is," Brandt said.