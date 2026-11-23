Derek Rose, which is marking 100 years in business, is broadening its reach with a new rtw collection that's as soft-edged as its luxury pajamas.

stepped out of a car in Paris decked in the brand’s navy satin jacquard pajama set, which she teamed with red heels, few people actually recognized what she was wearing.

, Serena Williams and Tom Hardy, who have worn the brand’s pajama tops and trousers in public. Over the years Derek Rose has dressed on-screen characters too, including Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, and Benedict Cumberbatch in the “Sherlock” TV series. But with the brand’s 100th anniversary kicking off, chief executive officer Sacha Rose, whose grandfather founded the business in 1926, thought it was time to start promoting the brand in earnest and positioning it for the future.

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To mark the anniversary and respond to customer demand, Derek Rose has launched a small ready-to-wear collection for men filled with Italian merino wool and cashmere knits; denim, corduroy and cotton cashmere jeans and trousers; brushed cotton flannel shirts, and even baseball caps.

“We found that people were wearing our products in places — and on occasions — that we never anticipated, so we called the collection ‘As You Please,'” said Rose, adding the attention to detail and comfort are similar to the nightwear. “We always try to make products that are best-in-class, pieces that are so comfortable and functional they’re the first thing” customers reach for when they get dressed, Rose said.

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The denim, ultra-soft corduroy jeans and cotton cashmere cargo trousers all have a degree of stretch and a waistband with a small, elasticated mesh pocket to store an earbud case so it doesn’t fall out when the wearer sits down. Rose said the team worked hard on the denim in particular.

“I wanted the weight of denim, that sense of wearing jeans, but with the extra comfort. We build a lot of our fabrics from the ground up, we work on the threads, construction and finish,” he said. The design process, Rose added, is consumer-led, with function coming before form, while tactility is of utmost importance.

“You’ve got to have a sense of wonder and delight when you touch the fabric,” he said. The brand develops its knits with Cariaggi in Italy. Rose said he’s been using their super-fine merino wool, which feels “better than cashmere,” for a long-sleeve polo sweater, hoodie and short-sleeve top. Rose said those pieces have all been a hit on the shop floor.

The brand has also done a “cashmino,” cashmere and merino-blend cardigan and chunky sweater. Rose said those Cariaggi knits are built to last, and believes every piece of Derek Rose, with the exception of underwear, should live for up to 30 years in a customer’s closet. The ready-to-wear launched earlier this year, with prices ranging from 210 pounds for cotton cashmere lounge trousers, to 775 pounds for a wool and cashmere ribbed sweater.

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The nightwear can go even higher, with a women’s cashmere dressing gown costing around 2,795 pounds. Together with loungewear and accessories, rtw accounts for 70 percent of the business, with pajamas making up 30 percent. Derek Rose has three stand-alone stores in London — in Marylebone, Knightsbridge and Notting Hill — and wholesale clients including. The U.K. is Derek Rose’s largest market, followed by the U.S. The U.S. is also the brand’s largest online market.

Earlier this year, to mark the anniversary, the brand partnered with fashion illustrator and artist Robson Stannard for a window takeover across its London flagships. Inspired by the brand’s rose, Stannard transformed the storefronts into live art installations. Around 80 percent of the business is menswear, with the remainder coming from womenswear. The company has more plans for 2027, including the relaunch of its website in the first quarter, an updated logo and the expansion of rtw.

Rose said he’s going for “measured” growth, and the focus will remain on delivering a comfortable, functional wardrobe to customers, whether they’re dressing for bed, working from home or stepping out on the streets of Paris.

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