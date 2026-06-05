Luxury Motorhome Bought with SNP Funds Highlights UK RV Boom Amid Embezzlement Trial

A £124,550 German Niesmann+Bischoff motorhome, purchased with Scottish National Party money by Peter Murrell's ex‑spouse, has become the centerpiece of a high‑court trial and underscores a rapid expansion in the UK luxury recreational‑vehicle market.

During the high‑profile embezzlement trial of Peter Murrell at Edinburgh High Court, a catalogue of luxury items bought with Scottish National Party funds was presented.

Among kitchenware, a robot lawnmower and a Jaguar SUV, the most eye‑catching purchase was a German‑made Niesmann+Bischoff Ismove motorhome, priced at £124,550. The vehicle, a sleek black‑and‑white motorhome, was photographed parked on the driveway of Murrell's mother in Dunfermline after having covered only four miles on the odometer.

The motorhome was bought from a dealership in Stafford and arrived in immaculate condition, complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a bathroom suite that includes a ceramic toilet and a full‑size shower, and a selection of Molton Brown toiletries. According to the manufacturer's specifications, the model also features a super‑king size bed, a generous storage garage, mini‑washing machine, solar panels that allow off‑grid electricity use, and a toilet that can remain sealed for up to five days.

The interior design is described as opulent, with luxury fabrics, a convertible bed that drops from the ceiling at the push of a button, and under‑floor heating. While the motorhome was clearly intended for high‑end leisure travel, it appears to have been little used - the Crown Office documents record only four miles on the clock before the vehicle was seized as evidence. The case has drawn attention to a broader surge in the UK recreational‑vehicle market.

Data from online classifieds platform Gumtree show that sales of motorhomes and compact campervans have risen by more than 133 percent this year, driven by geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and fluctuating fuel prices. Although the UK market trails the United States, which values its RV sector at roughly £20 billion, the trend is unmistakable.

Daniel Attwood, editor of The Motorhomers' Magazine, notes that new‑build campervan and motorhome registrations have jumped from just under 5,000 units in 2000 to 16,666 last year. By contrast, caravan sales have collapsed, falling from around 34,000 units in 2006/07 to about 7,300 a year later. Industry experts attribute the shift to innovations that make motorhomes more self‑contained: built‑in washing machines, solar power, app‑controlled climate systems, and high‑grade interior finishes that replicate the comforts of a permanent home.

Pricing for these vehicles varies widely. Entry‑level campervans start at roughly £50,000, while a respectable mid‑range motorhome costs around £80,000. Once the price passes the £100,000 mark, buyers enter the luxury segment, where bespoke coach‑built conversions and A‑Class integrated builds command premiums of several hundred thousand pounds.

The most extravagant models, such as the German‑built Morelo Grand Empire built on a Mercedes Actros chassis, can exceed £850,000 and include features like a mobile garage that houses a smaller car, a digital control centre, freezer, dishwasher, rain shower, and under‑floor heating. The wide price spread demonstrates how motorhomes have evolved from utilitarian transport into high‑tech, mobile residences, a transformation that has made them a coveted status symbol for affluent consumers, as illustrated by the £124,550 Ismove that featured in the Murrell trial





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