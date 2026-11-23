Winteringham Fields, a prestigious North Lincolnshire hotel with Michelin-starred dining, is advertised for £400,000, sparking shock among guests due to its premium amenities and history.

Winteringham Fields, a luxury 16th-century manor house hotel located in North Lincolnshire, has been placed on the market with a listing price of £400,000, prompting widespread disbelief among its clientele. The establishment, which features 15 guest rooms, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and an on-site four-bedroom residence, is also available via a leasehold option priced at £200,000. This asking price is significantly lower than typical valuations for similar high-end hospitality properties, drawing immediate attention from industry observers and regular patrons who view the figure as unusually low for the assets included.

The Core Details And Listing Mechanism

Winteringham Fields operates on 1.8 acres of land described as self-sufficient, situated on the southern banks of the River Humber near the village of Winteringham. The property generates an annual turnover of nearly £1 million and has maintained its status as a premier fine dining destination since its inception in 1988. The estate agents handling the sale, Knightsbridge Commercial, list the venue as a hands-off business opportunity, noting that an independent management team is already in place to oversee daily operations. The advertisement, which appeared on platforms such as Rightmove and Landsale.co.uk, highlights the hotel's traditional suites, en-suite facilities, and its capacity to host weddings for up to 30 guests. Despite the initial headline price, the listing clarifies that offers of £895,000 are sought for the business and freehold property, while the £400,000 figure specifically targets a leasehold arrangement.

Also read ‘This is going to be a unique event’: Evacuation warning issued for King Salmon, Fields Landing

Stakeholder Positions And Stakeholder Reactions

The current owner and chef-patron, Colin McGurran, is the driving force behind the sale, with reports indicating he intends to relocate abroad. Mr. McGurran acquired the hotel from its original founder, Swiss-born chef Germain Schwab, shortly after Mr. Schwab retired over two decades ago. Under Mr. McGurran's leadership, the restaurant has retained its prestigious Michelin star, a status it held even when Mr. Schwab initially earned two stars for the establishment. The sale has triggered a wave of surprise and skepticism on social media, where users have questioned the accuracy of the £400,000 price tag. Comments on Facebook range from jokes about the property being cheaper than hosting a birthday party there, to serious inquiries suggesting the figure might only cover the car park or be a typographical error. Knightsbridge Commercial has declined to provide further comment on the discrepancy between the initial listing and the final valuation offers.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact And Market Implications

For the local community and the hospitality sector, the listing represents a significant shift in the ownership of a long-standing landmark. Winteringham Fields has been a staple of the North Lincolnshire dining scene for over 30 years, attracting visitors from distant cities such as Hull and Scunthorpe. The hotel currently offers double rooms starting from £150 and dining menus beginning at £55 per person, positioning itself firmly in the luxury market. The availability of the property at a seemingly discounted entry point could potentially alter the competitive landscape for regional fine dining establishments. Regulars of the hotel remain active on the platform, with recent posts still advertising upcoming events and Christmas gift vouchers, indicating that business operations continue unaffected by the sale process. The village of Winteringham, mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086, has a population of approximately 1,000 people, and the hotel serves as a key economic and cultural asset to the area.

What Comes Next For The Property

As the sale process moves forward, potential buyers will need to navigate the distinction between the leasehold option and the freehold investment. The listing explicitly states that offers are invited for the full business and freehold package at £895,000, a figure that more closely aligns with market expectations for a Michelin-starred venue with substantial real estate assets. The immediate next steps involve evaluating the operational health of the business under its current management team and assessing the viability of the hands-off investment model. With the director's relocation abroad serving as the catalyst for the sale, the property is poised for a new chapter in its history, potentially under different culinary leadership. The Daily Mail has contacted Winteringham Fields for additional comment, seeking clarity on the pricing strategy and the timeline for the transaction.