Luxury iPhone Costs a Fortune in Tehran

A look at the high price of luxury goods in Iran, illustrated by the cost of an iPhone 16 Pro Max in Tehran. The story explores the cultural context of spending habits amongst young Iranians.

Just buying a top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max in Iran ’s capital cost him on the day 1.6 billion rials ($1,880). An additional 450 million rials ($530) is required for import fees and registration on government-managed mobile phone networks. “I’m very happy to own one of the most expensive phones in the country,” Azizi said. His father, Mohammad, laughed nearby and added: “Maybe if they had to earn the money themselves, they wouldn’t be so quick to spend it.

Visitors gathered around a car on display at the 6th International Tehran Auto Show and related industries, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)Visitors look at a car on display at the 6th International Tehran Auto Show and related industries, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)A visitor looks at a car on display at the 6th International Tehran Auto Show and related industries, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)Visitors gather around a car on display at the 6th International Tehran Auto Show and related industries, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)Visitors gather around a car on display at the 6th International Tehran Auto Show and related industries, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)A man uses his smartphone as he sits in a cafe in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)A man speaks on his cellphone while walking on a sidewalk in northern Tehran, Iran, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)A worker at a mobile phone store waits for customers in downtown Tehran, Iran, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)The text focuses on the high cost of luxury goods, specifically the iPhone 16 Pro Max, in Tehran, Iran. It highlights the price of the phone itself, the additional import fees, and the registration costs. The story also touches upon the cultural context of spending habits amongst young Iranians.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Tehran Iphone Technology Luxury Goods Spending Habits Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luxury Unfiltered: Why ultra-wealthy clients break up with luxury brandsLuxury Unfiltered is a weekly column by Daniel Langer, an expert in luxury branding, hospitality and activations who was named a “Global Top 5 Luxury Key Opinion Leader” by Netbase Quid.

Read more »

Luxury Unfiltered: Why Ultra-Wealthy Clients Break Up With Luxury BrandsThe luxury industry is facing a growing challenge as ultra-wealthy clients seek brands that align with their values. This trend is forcing luxury houses to re-evaluate their strategies. Gucci, a leading player in the luxury sector, is taking steps to address this evolving landscape by launching the sixth chapter of its Changemakers North America initiative. The program focuses on amplifying the voices of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) entrepreneurs and organizations working to create a more inclusive and equitable world.

Read more »

Luxury Unfiltered: Why ultra-wealthy clients break up with luxury brandsGucci launches sixth chapter of Gucci Changemakers North America

Read more »

Luxury Unfiltered: Why Ultra-Wealthy Clients Break Up With Luxury BrandsGucci launches sixth chapter of Gucci Changemakers North America

Read more »

Luxury Unfiltered: Why Ultra-Wealthy Clients Break Up With Luxury BrandsGucci launches six new ateliers, a move that highlights the shifting demands of the ultra-wealthy clientele. This article explores the reasons behind why these discerning consumers are increasingly turning away from established luxury brands.

Read more »

Luxury Unfiltered: Why Ultra-Wealthy Clients Are Breaking Up With Luxury BrandsA new study reveals that ultra-high-net-worth individuals are increasingly disillusioned with luxury brands, citing a lack of personalization, exclusivity, and genuine connection. This shift in sentiment is driven by several factors, including the rise of conscious consumerism, social media's impact on brand perception, and the growing demand for experiences over material possessions. Brands that fail to meet these demands risk losing the loyalty of their most valuable customers.

Read more »