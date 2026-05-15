Luxury Hotels Built by Ian and Richard Livingstone

Ian and Richard Livingstone, who have amassed a £5.68 billion fortune, own various luxury hotels around the world. These hotels include Atlantic Ocean Hotels & Resorts, which consists of iconic properties, and Atlas Hotels, a globally franchised hotel brand. Each property features unique architecture, luxurious amenities, and elegant decor.

Brothers Ian and Richard Livingstone, born and raised in Ealing, West London, have built up a luxury empire over the past 30 years that now stretches across the globe - amassing a £5.68 billion fortune along the way.

Placing at number 32 on the latest Sunday Times Rich List, they started out from relatively humble beginnings, working as an optometrist and a surveyor before they teamed up to found L&R, a privately held investment platform. The company covers a range of hotels, real estate, private credit, and other ventures, including Atlas Hotels, with 60 branded hotels as the biggest franchisee of Holiday Inn Express in Europe.

They have much more luxurious hotels under their Iconic Hotels & Resorts portfolio, including historic estates in exclusive locations, city hideaways, and lavish rural stays





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Atlas Hotels Iconic Hotels & Resorts Atlantic Ocean Hotels & Resorts Cliveden House The Mayfair Townhouse Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay Fairmont Monte Carlo The Mole Resort

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