Luxury Home Listed for $3.75 Million in Scottsdale

A property at 9029 E. Covey Trail in Scottsdale has been listed for sale at $3,750,000. The home features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms across 5,406 square feet. Information and photos sourced from Zillow as of June 2, 2026.

$3,750,000 - 9029 E. Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26$3,750,000 - 9029 E. Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26$3,750,000 - 9029 E.

Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26 Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26 Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26 Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26 Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26 Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26





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