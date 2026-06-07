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Luxury Home Listed for $3.75 Million in Scottsdale

Real Estate News

Luxury Home Listed for $3.75 Million in Scottsdale
ScottsdaleReal EstateLuxury Home
📆6/7/2026 3:55 PM
📰abc15
32 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 33% · Publisher: 63%

A property at 9029 E. Covey Trail in Scottsdale has been listed for sale at $3,750,000. The home features 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms across 5,406 square feet. Information and photos sourced from Zillow as of June 2, 2026.

$3,750,000 - 9029 E. Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26$3,750,000 - 9029 E. Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26$3,750,000 - 9029 E.

Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26 Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26 Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26 Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26 Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26 Covey Trail, Scottsdale - 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms/ 5,406 square feet - Photos/info from Zillow on 6/2/26

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