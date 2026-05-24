Luxury Home for Sale in Tucson, Arizona

A luxurious 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom home for sale in Tucson, Arizona, featuring 5,709 square feet of living space. Priced at $2,185,000.

A luxurious home for sale in Tucson , Arizona , priced at $2,185,000. The property is located at 5350 N. Corte Puesta Del Sol, and features 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms , with a total living area of 5, 709 square feet .

The property has been listed on Zillow on May 19, 2026, and is now available for sale. The home is described as a stunning example of luxury living, with exquisite attention to detail and top-notch finishes throughout. The property boasts an expansive master suite, complete with a spacious walk-in closet and spa-like en-suite bathroom. Additional feather beds are planned for the four second bedrooms, Additional amenities include a gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, and expansive great room perfect for entertaining.

The property also features a covered patio and swimming pool, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the Arizona sun. This stunning property is truly a must-see for anyone looking to upgrade their lifestyle. With its perfect blend of luxury, function, and style, this home is sure to impress even the most discerning buyer. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in one of Tucson's finest homes, and make your dreams a reality





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Tucson Arizona Luxury Home For Sale 6 Bedrooms 7 Bathrooms 709 Square Feet $2 185 000

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