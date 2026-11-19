Erewhon is offering a $749 Thanksgiving meal kit for up to 10 people, far above the estimated cost of a typical holiday feast.

Thanksgiving meal kits have long been a popular option for Americans who want a traditional holiday meal without spending hours in the kitchen. Los Angeles-area grocery store Erewhon is drawing attention for its new Thanksgiving meal kit.

For $749, customers can get a complete Thanksgiving feast similar to meal kits available for much less at many grocery stores. RELATED STORY | How early should you thaw a frozen turkey for Thanksgiving? The kit includes a cooked free-range turkey, sourdough and roasted vegetable stuffing, rainbow carrots, Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and a deep-dish pumpkin pie. Erewhon says the kit feeds eight to 10 people.

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“This thoughtfully curated selection brings together traditional holiday elements in one comprehensive offering,” the grocer said. For those looking for a smaller option, Erewhon also offers a meal kit that feeds four to six people. Its sides include wild rice stuffing, green beans with almonds, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and pumpkin pie.

RELATED STORY | RV travel jumps 27% for Thanksgiving, with bigger Christmas surge expected The prepared meal from Erewhon is far more expensive than what a typical American could expect to pay for a Thanksgiving meal. According to data released Wednesday by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is expected to cost $58.63, up from $55.18.

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The Farm Bureau estimate includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, a vegetable tray and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, with enough food for 10 servings. By comparison, Erewhon’s $749 meal could cost nearly $75 per person if it serves 10 people, while the Farm Bureau estimate works out to less than $6 per person.

“High diesel prices and a shortage of farm labor have taken a toll on the farm level of the food supply chain,” said AFBF Deputy Chief Economist Faith Parum. “But, looking at the big picture, America’s families are still fortunate to spend a smaller percentage of their disposable income on food than almost anywhere else in the world. ”