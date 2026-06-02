Luxury car owners facing soaring repair bills as complex vehicles become increasingly expensive to fix

The costs associated with MOT testing, servicing and repairing large luxury cars are soaring, with owners and warranty providers stumping up incredible sums to cover the cost of garage bills. Experts warn there is a 'growing financial risk linked to increasingly complex premium vehicles.'

The costs associated with MOT testing, servicing and repairing large luxury cars are soaring - as one Jaguar owner recently discovered. Experts from within the motor aftersales industry warn there is a 'growing financial risk linked to increasingly complex premium vehicles.

' This has seen some astronomical repair bills in the last two years, with owners and warranty providers stumping up incredible sums to cover the cost of garage bills. This includes an eye-watering engine replacement for a Jaguar F-Pace SVR this year, which Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) says it paid out more than £23,000 to facilitate with no financial support from the British carmaker.

The four-year-old high-performance Jag SUV, which was purchased second-hand from outside the Jaguar Land Rover retail network but had a fully documented service history, suffered a 'catastrophic engine failure' having covered just 27,020 miles from new. JLR has hit back at the claims, telling us it is 'disappointing' to see individual customer situations being 'used in isolation to promote third-party products.

' WSG says it has logged at least 10 warranty repair claims in the last two years that cost in excess of £13,000 - eight of which involve JLR models, alongside an Aston Martin and a Ferrari. It said this is reflective of wider trends of repair costs continuing to rise as vehicles become 'more technologically advanced and increasingly expensive to fix.

' Costs associated with repairing large luxury cars are soaring - as one Jaguar F-Pace SVR (similar to the one pictured) owner recently found out when they received a £23,000 bill Recent WSG data showed average repair bills across the UK increased from £632.10 to £679.24 over the last 12 months, while average labour rates rose from £65.63 to £68.51 per hour. The warranty provider also says high-value major mechanical failures are becoming 'increasingly common' across prestige and performance vehicles as repair complexity and component costs rise.

The business says high-value mechanical failures are becoming a 'pressure point' within the premium used vehicle market, particularly as customers retain cars for longer. Dennis Brett, its claims director, said: 'Customers often assume that premium vehicles automatically mean greater reliability, but the reality is that when faults do occur, the financial exposure can be enormous.

'We are seeing repair complexity and costs increase rapidly across the market, especially on high-performance and technology-heavy vehicles. ' The report comes in the wake of extended warranty rival Warrantywise publishing its annual Reliability Index, in which the top 10 least reliable were all expensive, high-end motors. Of these, five were Land Rover models, with the Discovery rated the least reliable of all.

And while the Jaguar F-Pace did not make the top 10, its Range Rover Velar equivalent was among Warrantywise's top 10. WSG says the £23,000 bill to replace the low-mileage 5.0-litre supercharged V8 powerplant is the 'largest individual warranty claim in its history'. The warranty provider said the vehicle had a full documented service history and had reportedly been maintained in line with manufacturer guidelines, including oil and filter changes at each service interval.

The owner had taken out an extended warranty on the vehicle around a year earlier after the manufacturer cover expired after three years. The six used cars that dealers won't touch because they're too expensive to fix - you might already own one He added: 'We are also seeing growing concern from dealers around the reputational impact these types of failures can create in the used market.

'When a relatively young prestige vehicle suffers a catastrophic fault shortly after the manufacturer warranty expires, it naturally affects customer confidence. 'Dealers are increasingly relying on strong warranty protection to help safeguard both the customer relationship and their own reputation. ' Patrick McGillycuddy, managing director at JLR (UK), responded: 'It is disappointing to see individual customer situations being used in isolation to promote third-party products. 'This does not reflect the full facts of how vehicles are maintained, assessed or supported





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