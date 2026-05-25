Luxurious Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam: A Five-Star Haven for Celebrity Guests and High-Rollers

Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam, a 17th-century Dutch heritage palace located within Amsterdam's UNESCO-listed canal district, offers a unique blend of history, opulence, and luxury. The hotel boasts 93 rooms, lofts, and suites designed individually, with varying layouts and period detailing. It attracts celebrity guests like James Corden and Harry Styles, who have chosen the hotel as a place of residence during their tours.

Private dining suites, personalized fragrances misted onto pillows, and marble staircases designed by the same architect who once worked under King Louis XIV, Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam is more than plush; it takes five-star to a whole new level.

The 17th-century Dutch heritage palace is not only located within Amsterdam's UNESCO-listed canal district, it's drenched in centuries of history - with every room, loft, and luxury suite designed so individually that no two are exactly the same. And with suites costing over £8,000 a night, it's no surprise the hotel continues to attract celebrity guests like James Corden and Harry Styles, who, sources tell the Daily Mail, has picked the hotel as a place of residence during the Amsterdam leg of his 'Together, Together' tour.

The pop superstar arrived in the Dutch capital ahead of his first show on 16 May, as thousands of fans descended on the city for the opening night of his highly anticipated residency. As part of a string of mini-residencies across seven major cities - including London, New York, and Mexico City - the Watermelon Sugar singer is scheduled to perform 10 shows at Amsterdam's John Cruijff Arena.

Harry officially kicked off the Amsterdam stretch of the tour on Saturday evening, supported by best pal James Corden and fiancée Zoe Kravitz, who were spotted dancing in a VIP section during the opening night performance. But while fans shell out hundreds on tickets, flights, and soaring accommodation prices, the singer is clearly taking a well-earned break in one of the most luxurious hotels the Dutch capital has to offer.

Situated along the Herengracht canal in central Amsterdam, the property is based in one of the city's most exclusive and historic neighbourhoods - once home to wealthy merchants and elite Dutch art collectors. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam is a five-star hotel spread across six buildings in the centre of the Dutch capital - and it's seen its fair share of famous guests. The hotel boasts 93 rooms, lofts, and suites that each feature a completely unique layout.

Even today, Amsterdam's mayor, Femke Halsema, is said to live just a few doors away. Made up of six neighbouring canal palaces, the buildings have had several uses over the centuries, including serving as a prominent bank headquarters. In the early 2010s, Waldorf Astoria acquired the palaces and spent five years meticulously restoring them before officially opening in 2014.

Because the property spans six separate heritage buildings, each of the hotel's 93 rooms, lofts, and suites feature a completely unique layout, with varying ceiling heights, original timber beams, decorative fireplaces, and period detailing. Its opulence is reflected in the pricing of rooms; a King Superior, the smallest of all offered at the hotel, costs as little as £1,213 for a night's stay, according to the hotel's website.

The Brentano Suite, on the other hand, exceeds £7,247 per night - though some could argue you can't put a price on staying in a piece of history. Acquired in 1753 as a family residence by Dutch merchant Josephus Brentano, the estate has hosted a prestigious list of visitors, including Emperor Alexander I of Russia, as well as King William I and Prince Frederick of the Netherlands.

Spread across more than 1,324 sq ft, the royal suite sleeps up to three guests and offers a true home-away-from-home experience with its partitioned dining room, living room, study, master bedroom, master bathroom, and separate restroom. The most expensive room is the 1,324 sq ft Brentano Suite - which can cost over £7,000 for a night's stay. The hotel is home to the Netherlands' only Guerlain Spa, featuring a heated indoor pool with garden views.

It also boasts Amsterdam's largest private hotel garden - a rare luxury in the city. Another of the hotel's most striking features is its grand marble and stucco staircase, designed by Daniel Marot, the architect who famously worked for King Louis XIV. As guests move through the connected palaces, the interiors subtly transition from classic Louis XIV grandeur to softer Rococo details.

Hidden inside the property is a lavish private dining suite, named the Maurer Room, boasting beautifully preserved 18th-century Rococo interior with original Dutch wall paintings. Upon arrival, every guest is invited to select a signature scent from a historic French candlemaker, which is later sprayed onto pillows by housekeepers during evening turndown service





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Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam Luxury Hotel Celebrity Guests Private Dining Suite Personalized Fragrances Marble Staircases Unique Layouts History Opulence Celebrity Residency Amsterdam's John Cruijff Arena Watermelon Sugar Singer Guerlain Spa Private Hotel Garden Maurer Room

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