Luxurious Train Journey: Newlyweds Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner Did Their Lucky Mini-moon on the Orient Express

Newlyweds Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner, who tied the knot last month, enjoyed a romantic trip on the Orient Express train between Venice and Paris. They dined on champagne and caviar and had a relaxing bath on the train, which they called one of the most magical experiences. The couple also opened gifts and cards during their break and enjoyed watching the beautiful views.

Newlyweds Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner put on a loved-up display as they continued their minimoon with a lavish trip on the Orient Express on Friday.

In contrast to their distracted-looking selfie in Venice earlier this week, they focused solely on each other while traveling on the luxurious train to Paris. The comedian and model dined on champagne and caviar in their top-of-the-range cabin and later dressed to the nines for dinner. While spending their break in Venice, the couple opened gifts, cards, and enjoyed their daughter Elsie.

The Orient Express journey from Venice to Paris, which Jack and Roxy called 'one of the most magical experiences,' has been a part of their minimoon. The couple, who married last month, had their wedding at an 17th-century manor and traveled to Ascot after their nuptials. They later partied until 2am at the five-star Coworth Park hotel during their family break. Their daughter Elsie, who was one of three flower girls in their wedding, also joined them during the break.

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