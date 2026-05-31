Luxurious 12,600‑Sq‑Ft Estate in North Scottsdale Listed for $7.75 Million

A six‑bedroom, fourteen‑bathroom mansion spanning 12,600 square feet in North Scottsdale is on the market for $7.75 million, featuring premium amenities, extensive indoor‑outdoor spaces, and a prime location near top amenities.

A spectacular estate has been listed for sale in the exclusive North Scottsdale area, offering unparalleled luxury and space. The property, located at 24163 North 91st Street, is priced at seven million seven hundred fifty thousand dol lars and boasts an impressive twelve thousand six hundred square feet of living area.

Designed for those who appreciate grandeur, the residence features six spacious bedrooms and fourteen beautifully appointed bathrooms, providing ample accommodation for family, guests, and staff. The home's architecture blends contemporary design with classic desert elegance, incorporating expansive glass walls that frame panoramic views of the surrounding Sonoran landscape. Inside, the open‑plan layout includes a grand foyer, multiple living rooms, a formal dining room, and a state‑of‑the‑art kitchen equipped with high‑end appliances and custom cabinetry.

Additional amenities include a private home theater, a fully equipped fitness center, a heated indoor pool, and a landscaped courtyard with an outdoor kitchen and lounge areas, perfect for entertaining in the warm Arizona climate. Situated within the prestigious jurisdiction of Scottsdale, the property enjoys close proximity to world‑class golf courses, upscale shopping districts, fine dining establishments, and top‑rated schools.

The location also offers convenient access to major transportation routes, making it an ideal base for both leisure and business activities. The listing is being handled by Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, a firm renowned for representing premier properties in the region. Prospective buyers are invited to view the extensive photo gallery and detailed specifications provided by the agency, which highlight the meticulous craftsmanship, premium finishes, and thoughtful design elements that define this extraordinary residence





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North Scottsdale Luxury Home Russ Lyon Sotheby's 12 600 Sq Ft Seven Million Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand Dol

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