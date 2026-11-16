Luxor CEO Warns of AI ‘Dark Forest’ After Bitcoin Mining Hijack

Luxor’s CEO warned of an AI-powered cybersecurity “dark forest” after attackers hijacked Bitcoin mining operations over the weekend, redirecting computing power to another pool.

Attackers redirected customers’ Bitcoin mining power through Luxor’s Commander platform over the weekend, prompting its CEO to issue a warning to crypto businesses. Bitcoin mining services provider Luxor has warned that AI-enabled cyberattacks are becoming increasingly difficult to defend against after attackers compromised its mining-management platform and redirected customers’ computing power to another mining pool over the weekend.the attack came through a “sophisticated AI-enabled vector,” without specifying how AI was used in the attack, warning that these types of attacks will only get more frequent over time.in an X post.

“This does not seem to be slowing down; rather, it’s speeding up as models get better and more attackers enter the arena. ” The warning comes as security researchers have documented the spread of AI-assisted hacking tools, raising the prospect of faster attacks against businesses holding money or controlling valuable infrastructure.

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“Abliterated models are running 24/7 against your entire surface, looking for a little crack, which they then use to expand,” added Hansen. Hansen said Luxor has had to put the majority of its feature work on hold in order to harden its cybersecurity. The company has also acquired its own GPUs to run unrestricted open-weight AI models aimed at improving its security posture.

“I urge anyone running a similar service to do the same. It’s your only defense in this new AI-powered dark forest.

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‘The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. ’”Luxor has not confirmed either figure, saying the incident affected just over a dozen customer accounts using its Commander mining-management tool. Luxor said it patched Commander within two hours of detecting the unauthorized changes and began restoring affected machines to their original pool settings. It pledged to compensate customers in full for the redirected mining power and publish a post-mortem.

“We have explored the issue extensively, and it was isolated to the Commander tool. None of Luxor’s other services were affected,” said Luxor.that a group called Crafty Falcon was using AI-powered tools to attack financial companies, including cryptocurrency exchanges, stealing wallet keys and siphoning funds.that an attacker used what it called “offensive agentic techniques” to access its systems. The breach exposed password hashes, live tokens and other customer information. Editorial Policy