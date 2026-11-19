The German company reported 8.5% net sales growth in the first quarter of 2027 and tightened its full-year 2027 guidance.

LuxExperience — owner of Mytheresa, Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, and Yoox — marked its fourth consecutive profitable quarter. Adjusted EBITDA improved, reaching 2.1%, up from -3.9%.

Yoox remains unprofitable but reduced quarterly adjusted EBITDA from €-19.1 million to €-6 million. LuxExperience sharpened its guidance for the full year to 6-9% growth from a mid-single-digit to high-single-digit range. LuxExperience — owner of Mytheresa, Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, and Yoox — grew net sales 8.5% on a constant currency basis in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, generating €604.7 million.

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This marked the fourth consecutive quarter of growth since the group formed in April 2025 following Mytheresa’s“ super quarter considering that it’s still a mixed picture out there for luxury,” group CEO Michael Kliger tellsThe group’s adjusted EBITDA improved year-on-year, climbing 590 basis points to 2.1%, up from -3.9%. LuxExperience also honed its outlook for fiscal 2027 to 6-9% growth, up from a mid-single-digit to high-single-digit range. The company increased its adjusted EBITDA margin to 2.5-3.5%, up from 2-3%.

Kliger described the quarter as the group’s strongest so far since the LuxExperience inception.

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“We are ahead of plan with these numbers. That’s why we upped the guidance,” he says. By brand, Mytheresa’s sales grew 10%, generating €250.8 million, bolstered by a 9% climb in the US. Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter together grew 7.2%, generating €231 million, attributing this to a 24.3% jump in the US.

Carried by strong performance in Europe , Yoox — the group’s off-price retailer — also grew 8.2%, reporting €128.6 million in net sales. Mytheresa delivered 18 premium customer activations across Europe, the US, and Asia, continuing its one-of-a-kind VIC clienteling strategy. Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter also executed seven and 10 “extremely important person” experiences, respectively, across the US and Europe. Yoox continued its focus in Europe, unveiling 14 community events in the region.

“This customer on the luxury side is resilient,” says Kliger. “On the Yoox side, we see that in the lower and middle class, people prefer good offers, having not so much discretionary spend and still loving luxury. Whereas on the Mytheresa and the Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter side, we really speak to those that have the means to buy the latest as soon as it hits the market.

” Mytheresa increased its adjusted EBITDA by 128.1%, while Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter upped theirs to 0.3%, marking the second quarter of profitability post-acquisition. Yoox remained unprofitable; however, it reduced its quarterly loss from €-19.1 million to €-6 million, taking adjusted EBITDA margin from -16.1% to -4.6% Kliger says that Mytheresa is leveling out its marketing investment, shifting focus from digital to premium physical events, citing the two-week yacht voyage across Monte Carlo and St. Tropez, as well as upcoming pop-ups in the French Alps and Florida.

Both Net-a-Porter and Mytheresa will keep their focus on top spenders, Kliger affirms. What distinguishes Mytheresa and the Porter brands?

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“Mytheresa is very focused on the womenswear side,” Kliger says, noting that it only offers around 220 brands. “Net-a-Porter is broader and is for the customer that looks for editorial advice and brand discovery. ” For Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter, the company is investing more in marketing and ramping up the editorial output and video production.

“So we invest more to really inject energy into these brands,” Kliger adds. Between Net-a-Porter and Mytheresa, customer overlap remained at 12%. “The brands themselves have really carved out different personalities,” says Kliger.

“If anything, we want that to become even sharper. The growth both businesses show does not come at the expense of one of the other. They’re growing into the market. ” Kliger attributes LuxExperience’s continued growth to a handful of core factors.

First, the company is digital, and the digital market is expanding. Second, the group is positioned on both sides of the market, offering high-end and off-price. Lastly, the business isn’t heavily exposed to the luxury slowdown in China.

“Our China business — we have good representation in APAC — but it was never oversized, and therefore we don’t suffer overly from the sluggish demand. ” Looking ahead, Kliger doesn’t foresee any major obstacles to the continued growth and predicted return to profit for Yoox, which he expects to realize between the last quarter of fiscal 2027 and the first quarter of 2028.