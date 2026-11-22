Taxpayers funded over £500,000 in legal aid for the Luton terror gang plotting to bomb Territorial Army barracks. The High Court now reviews Zahid Iqbal's second parole bid after he was recalled to prison.

British taxpayers have spent over half a million pounds funding the legal representation of four men convicted of plotting to bomb a Territorial Army barracks in Luton using a remote-controlled toy car. This figure includes a total of £521,611.03 provided through the state-funded legal aid system to Zahid Iqbal, Mohammed Sharfaraz Ahmed, Umar Arshad, and Syed Farhan Hussain.

The four men were sentenced in April 2013 for their roles in the conspiracy, which involved arranging terrorism training in Pakistan and discussing bomb-making techniques. Chief plotter Zahid Iqbal and co-conspirator Mohammed Sharfaraz Ahmed were each jailed for 16 years and three months. Meanwhile, Umar Arshad received a sentence of six years and nine months, and Syed Farhan Hussain was sentenced to five years and three months for their involvement in the proposed attack.

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The Financial Cost of Terrorist Defense

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request reveal the precise breakdown of the public expenditure required to defend the gang. Zahid Iqbal received £118,523.13 to cover his solicitors and barristers, while Syed Farhan Hussain's legal bills amounted to £171,364.34. Umar Arshad was granted £172,821.83 in state-funded help, and Mohammed Sharfaraz Ahmed received £58,901.73.

The revelation of these costs has sparked intense debate regarding the use of public funds for the defense of individuals convicted of serious terrorism offenses. Critics argue that the investment of nearly £522,000 represents a misuse of taxpayer money, especially when the primary goal of the convicted men was to carry out an act of violence against military infrastructure.

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Zahid Iqbal Second Parole Consideration

The current controversy centers on Zahid Iqbal, who was initially released from prison in 2021 after serving half of his 16-year sentence. However, his freedom was short-lived, as he was recalled to prison in April 2023. The recall occurred after police raised concerns that he possessed a book about the September 11 attacks and was communicating via a secret mobile phone, leading to fears of potential breaches of his license conditions.

In February, the Parole Board announced that Iqbal was being considered for release again, a move that immediately provoked a significant political backlash. A psychologist involved in the assessment stated she could not definitively rule out that Iqbal was still talking to other extremists, although she noted he had shown no other radical views in recent evaluations. This uncertainty prompted a pause in the process.

Political Intervention and High Court Review

The proposed release triggered a major intervention from senior opposition figures. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp and Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy wrote to then-Justice Secretary David Lammy, expressing deep concern and urging that Iqbal remain incarcerated. They cited recommendations from both Iqbal's prison offender manager and community offender manager, who advised that he should stay in prison.

This political pressure resulted in a formal review of the Parole Board's decision. Authorities were worried that the initial panel had failed to provide sufficient evidence-based reasons for recommending release. Consequently, the matter has been escalated to the High Court, which will now decide on the appropriate date for a hearing to reassess Iqbal's suitability for liberty.

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Security Expert Criticism and Future Outlook

Professor Anthony Glees, a security expert at the University of Buckingham, has publicly condemned the situation, highlighting the jaw-dropping cost of legal aid for an al-Qaeda-inspired plot. He described Iqbal as a highly dangerous fanatic who devised an ingenious method to bypass security at army bases. Professor Glees suggested that while it is hoped Iqbal has learned his lesson, many will question if the public money spent on his defense was well spent.

Ministry of Justice officials have confirmed that Iqbal will remain in custody until a High Court hearing takes place. This hearing will assess evidence provided by a panel of experts before a final decision is made on whether he can be released. The outcome of this judicial review will determine not only Iqbal's future but also serve as a case study on the intersection of legal rights, public safety, and the financial burden of terrorism prevention.