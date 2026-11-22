Taxpayers spent over £500,000 funding legal aid for four Luton-based terrorists plotted to bomb a Territorial Army barracks. Zahid Iqbal faces a High Court ruling on his potential release.

Four men convicted of plotting to bomb a Territorial Army barracks in Luton have cost taxpayers over £521,611 in state-funded legal assistance, according to newly revealed figures. The High Court is currently preparing to issue a ruling on whether the group's chief organizer, Zahid Iqbal, is safe to be released from prison for the second time. This decision follows a significant political controversy that forced senior government officials to intervene in the Parole Board's initial recommendations.

Legal Costs Breakdown for Terrorist Plotters

Freedom of Information requests have disclosed the exact amounts of public money allocated to each defendant's defense and appeals. Zahid Iqbal, who organized the plot, received £118,523.13 for his solicitors and barristers. Syed Farhan Hussain was granted £171,364.34, while Umar Arshad received £172,821.83. Mohammed Sharfaraz Ahmed was allotted £58,901.73 for his legal representation. The collective total of £521,611.03 represents a substantial financial commitment to the legal processes surrounding these terrorism convictions.

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Details of the Luton Barracks Bomb Plot

The conspiracy was centered on a plan to drive a remote-controlled toy car filled with explosives into a military site in Luton. The four men, all from the Luton area, admitted to engaging in conduct preparation for acts of terrorism between January 1, 2011, and April 25, 2012. During their trial at Woolwich Crown Court, audio tapes were presented showing the gang discussing bomb-making techniques and the logistics of infiltrating the barracks using the toy vehicle to bypass security gates.

Sentencing and Parole History of Key Defendants

In April 2013, Mr Justice Wilkie QC sentenced the men after describing Iqbal as particularly dangerous due to his arrangement of terrorism training in Pakistan. Iqbal and Ahmed were each jailed for 16 years and three months, while Arshad received six years and nine months, and Hussain was given five years and three months. Iqbal was initially released in 2021 after serving half his sentence but was recalled to prison in April 2023. His recall was triggered by concerns that he possessed a book about 9/11 and was using a secret mobile phone in violation of his license conditions.

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Political Intervention and Security Expert Criticism

The potential release of Iqbal sparked a storm when Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp and Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy wrote to Justice Secretary David Lammy. They expressed deep concern, noting that both prison and community offender managers recommended Iqbal remain incarcerated. Professor Anthony Glees of the University of Buckingham criticized the expenditure of public funds, questioning whether the money was well spent on a gang behind an al-Qaeda-inspired plot. He emphasized that Iqbal had been a highly dangerous fanatic who needed to prove he had turned his back on his extremist beliefs.

Upcoming High Court Proceedings and Next Steps

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that Iqbal will remain in custody until the High Court determines a date for a hearing. This proceeding will assess evidence from a panel of experts before a final decision is made regarding his release. The Parole Board's initial suggestion for release was put under review after it was alleged that the panel failed to provide sufficient evidence-based reasons for its decision. The outcome of this High Court review will determine if Iqbal can leave prison again, a move that continues to draw intense scrutiny from security experts and politicians alike.