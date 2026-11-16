Lutnick pushed narrower chip curbs as critics warned China could gain ground in AI

A Malaysia data center backed by Bitdeer could let a Chinese tech giant rent Nvidia’s top AI servers, testing U.S. chip curbs. Howard Lutnick faces scrutiny over Cantor ties as new Commerce rules take shape.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on June 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Lutnick testified before the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee on the Department of Commerce FY2026 budget request. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Howard Lutnick attends Charity Day 2026 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on September 11, 2026 in New York City. .

Also read Howard Lutnick in the hot seat as lawmakers demand answers on Nvidia sales to China

The arrangement is legal: Chinese companies can rent computing power from data centers outside China even though they cannot buy the most advanced Nvidia chips directly. Bitdeer is a Cantor Fitzgerald client. Cantor, which Lutnick led before joining the Trump administration, served as a sales agent for a Bitdeer stock offering of up to $1 billion this year. The companies’ relationship dates to at least 2024.repeal of Biden-era global restrictions on remote access to U.S. chips.

Trump promised to replace those rules, which were intended to address a potential workaround: Chinese companies can rent computing power from data centers outside China. WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks alongside U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after Lutnick was sworn in during a cermeony in the Oval Office at the White House on February 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.

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Lutnick, the former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Group, was confirmed by the Senate 51 to 45. Vice President JD Vance and Lutnick's wife Allison Lutnick also attended. ’s orbit, including data-center firms Gorilla Technology, Freyr AI, IREN, and Lancium. The Times reported those dealings make up a small part of Cantor’s business and found no evidence they influenced Lutnick’s decisions.

Lutnick transferred his remaining ownership stake in Cantor to his family in October 2025. The Commerce Department says he has complied with ethics agreements and does not discuss department business with his sons, who now run the firm. Ground stop lifted, but Austin travelers still facing canceled flights and hours-long wait The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop yesterday that lasted more than four hours before being lifted...

Arch Manning gets his first officially licensed Texas Longhorns bobblehead: a limited run of 2,026 numbered figures, $40 plus shipping, set to ship in April. The drop lands as No. 6 Texas readies for LSU.