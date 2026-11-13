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Lutnick agrees to testify as Bessent blames him for not banning Nvidia chip exports to China-linked firm

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Lutnick agrees to testify as Bessent blames him for not banning Nvidia chip exports to China-linked firm
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Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 10, according to a U.S. official.

A growing number of Republicans are calling on Lutnick to answer questions about the Commerce Department's apparent delay in adding Singapore-based company Megaspeed International to the U.S. government's Entity List, which would have restricted the company's ability to get access to advanced AI chips. was previously led by Alice Huang, the suspected Chinese spy who had an affair with Jensen Huang.

The U.S. government suspects Megaspeed of directing advanced Nvidia chips to China, circumventing a U.S. export ban.on Thursday that"we know that the Department of Commerce, Secretary Lutnick, it appears, used loopholes to allow some of these chip sales to occur even though President Trump has directed his administration and the Department of Commerce not to allow that to happen.

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" On Friday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent repeatedly emphasized that the Treasury Department and other parts of the executive branch had pushed for restrictions on Megaspeed, laying the blame for the delay at the feet of the Commerce Department. "Treasury, War, and State, they were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the Entity List for months, but Commerce has the pen," Bessentbetween himself and Lutnick. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

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Bessent confronts Lutnick over not labeling Nvidia customer a national security threat, sources say

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent challenged Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over his department’s reluctance to label Nvidia customer Megaspeed a possible national security threat in a Situation Room confrontation last week that illustrates the tension inside the Trump administration over Chinese access to Nvidia’s advanced chips, two people...

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