Luther Burden Injury Update: Latest News on Bears WR's Status in Week 9 Game

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden is dealing with an injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 9 game.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden is dealing with an injury in the second half of the Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Burden was shaken up in the fourth quarter after making a catch and taking a huge from Bucs edge rusher Rueben Bain near the sideline that forced a fumble. He stayed down on the field after the play and was being tended to by trainers before walking off under his own power. Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Burden's status for the rest of the game against the Bucs.

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We're still waiting for an exact update from the team, but we'll drop that right here when it becomes available. As we mentioned, Burden stayed down on the field after the play and is being helped by the Bears' medical staff. Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News.

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He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.