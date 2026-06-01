Lurie Children's Kids Advisory Board Shapes Hospital Experience for Over Two Decades

FOX Chicago explores how the Kids Advisory Board at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago has influenced design, policies, and patient care for more than 20 years. Comprising teen and young adult patients, the board provides critical feedback that has transformed the hospital into a more supportive and less intimidating environment for children and families.

FOX Chicago is highlighting the individuals, locations, and initiatives that are influencing the future of pediatric healthcare, starting with the Kids Advisory Board at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

This board, made up of teenage and young adult patients, has had a significant impact on the hospital's design, policies, and overall patient experience for over two decades. Many members have personally dealt with serious medical conditions, allowing them to provide authentic feedback that has shaped everything from the hospital's physical spaces to visitor guidelines and teen-focused programs. The board continues to meet regularly, striving to make the hospital environment less daunting and more nurturing for children and their families.

Their contributions are evident throughout the facility, from colorful, thoughtfully designed elements that ease anxiety to specific amenities like the Crown Sky Garden and a fish sculpture near the emergency room. These improvements stem directly from the board's input, ensuring that the hospital's design and services genuinely reflect the needs and desires of its young patients.

The board's influence extends beyond aesthetics; it empowers patients by giving them a voice in their own care, as noted by Ellen Gordan, a former patient turned nurse. The board consists of about 20 members, aged 13 to 19, who refer to themselves as "frequent flyers" due to their extensive experience with the healthcare system. Their firsthand knowledge has been instrumental in creating a supportive environment that addresses both medical and emotional needs.

One member, Adrian Abaunza, who was treated for osteosarcoma, emphasized how participation in the board helped him and others grow by providing an escape from their struggles. The board's work is especially relevant during Lurie Children's Week, an annual celebration held June 1-9 that showcases the hospital's commitment and compassion.

Through initiatives like the Arts in Medicine program and regular meetings, the board ensures that the hospital remains a place where young patients feel heard and valued, continuously improving the care and experience for future generations





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