The entrepreneur shared images of himself in the hospital as he awaits a CT scan

Nick Cannon shared his hospitalization news on social media, calling himself a “lupus warrior” in a heartfelt post The autoimmune condition, which Cannon was diagnosed with in 2012, can affect organs and cause severe symptomsstories.

“This 🌍 can take a lot out of you. ” Cannon also shared the image to his Instagram Reels, with the caption “🙏🏾❤️ #LupusWarrior,” adding thesong, “A Song for You. ” The song includes the lyric, “And when my life is over, remember when we were together. ”in 2012.

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He didn’t share details about what was behind this latest visit to the hospital, but did share a clip of a CAT scan machine, while an unidentified voice asks, “Have you ever had a CT before? ”explains, and “can affect your skin, joints, blood and organs like your kidneys, lungs and heart. ” It causes pain, headaches, rashes, fatigue, and can also cause blood clots to form.

Although there is no cure for lupus, there are treatments that can help manage symptoms. In the six-minute video, which is filmed in black-and-white, Cannon consulted doctors, underwent physical changes and shifted his diet.to get the latest details on celebrity news, exclusive royal updates, how-it-happened true crime stories and more — right to your mailbox.

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“Ten years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life,” he told his audience before playing the clip. “At the time, I had no idea it was lupus. And, you know me, I always have to have a camera on. So I would literally open up my phone, grab my camera and I would talk to the camera, and I documented the entire health journey.

” As he shared, “Throughout this journey, I had to change everything about the way I live my life, and it wasn’t easy. ” Although Cannon had to make some dramatic life changes, he came out stronger in the end. He explained in the voiceover, “day-by-day I laid a foundation both mentally and physically to build back the life that I had almost lost to this disease. ”