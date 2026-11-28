Omar Sy's Lupin Part 4 dominates Netflix global rankings with 2.5M weekly views. All four parts of the French heist series trend in Top 10 simultaneously for consecutive weeks.

Netflix's French heist thriller Lupin achieved a historic milestone on October 23, 2026, with the release of its fourth and final season. The show featuring actor Omar Sy as the cunning gentleman thief instantly surged to the top of global viewing charts. This rapid ascent demonstrates the immense popularity of the series which has maintained its grip on audiences well past its initial premiere date.

Record-Breaking Weekly Viewership Metrics

Data from the tracking period between November 16 and November 22 reveals that Lupin Part 4 generated 2.5 million views in just one week. This strong performance allowed the new season to secure the fifth spot on Netflix's Top 10 Non-English Shows chart. Such traction is particularly notable given that the series had already been available for over a month at that point. The sustained interest highlights a unique engagement pattern distinct from typical seasonal drops.

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Furthermore, the success of the latest installment propelled the entire franchise into simultaneous chart dominance. For two consecutive weeks, all four parts of the Lupin series appeared within the Top 10 globally at the same time. This unprecedented feat underscores the deep cultural impact of the story and the character portrayed by Omar Sy. It also reflects a modern viewing habit where audiences consume entire seasons of a series in rapid succession.

Global Reach Across Fifty-Nine Countries

Lupin Part 4 maintained its position among the Top 10 shows in 58 countries during the week of November 16 to November 22. This geographic breadth indicates that the appeal of the French-language drama transcends traditional language barriers. The show has consistently held this elite status for roughly five weeks since its debut on streaming platforms. Such longevity in the top tier of global rankings is rare for non-English content on major streaming services.

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The historical performance of the earlier seasons further cements the franchise's status as a pillar of Netflix's international library. According to rankings provided by Netflix Tudum, Lupin Part 1 holds the fifth position in the all-time Most Popular Non-English TV Shows list. It has accumulated an impressive 99 million views since its original launch. This lifetime metric places it among the most-watched foreign language programs in the platform's history.

Omar Sy and Four Seasons Occupy Half of Top 10

During the week of October 26 to November 1, Omar Sy's Lupin occupied four out of the ten spots on the global Top 10 chart. This unique phenomenon occurred as new viewers began the series from the beginning while returning fans caught up on the latest season. The specific distribution of views during this peak week illustrates the complex dynamics of binge-watching behavior.

Lupin Part 4 led the charge with 10.8 million views in that seven-day period. Meanwhile, Lupin Part 1 secured the second spot with 5.2 million views as newcomers started their journey. Lupin Part 2 followed at the sixth position with 3.2 million views, and Lupin Part 3 took the eighth spot with 3 million views. The combined result of these four parts was 22.2 million views and approximately 114.7 million viewing hours in a single week.

The following week, from November 2 to November 8, all four parts remained entrenched in the Top 10 rankings. Although the specific numerical positions shifted slightly, the franchise maintained its collective dominance. This continuity confirms that the release of Part 4 did not cannibalize interest in previous seasons but rather revitalized the entire catalog. The strategy of releasing a final season while earlier parts remain highly discoverable has proven to be highly effective for audience retention.