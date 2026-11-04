Luna Leads Sheriff Rematch as Becerra Wins California Governor Race

Early returns favor Sheriff Robert Luna over Alex Villanueva in Los Angeles County, while Xavier Becerra wins the California governor's race and extends Democratic control of the state.

Election night in Los Angeles County brought a closely watched rematch between incumbent Sheriff Robert Luna and his predecessor Alex Villanueva. Voting ended at 8 p.m. on Election Day, and early returns heavily favored Luna, who was widely expected to win after he defeated Villanueva in 2022 by a margin of 23 percentage points.

Votes were still being tallied, so the official outcome remained pending as the night went on. Villanueva is seeking to return to the top job at the Sheriff's Department, the largest sheriff's agency in the country. The two candidates offered sharply different views of the department during the campaign. Villanueva argued that the department has fallen apart under Luna's leadership.

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Sheriff Candidates Clash Over Crime Stats

Luna countered that his approach has brought down violent crime and cut homicides by 25 percent in areas patrolled by his deputies. Whoever wins, the department faces a long list of serious challenges that will require attention from the next sheriff regardless of the result. Luna has faced criticism over his management of the county jails.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently opened an investigation into conditions at the Men's Central Jail, and last year California's attorney general filed a lawsuit alleging inhumane and unconstitutional conditions inside county jails. The Sheriff's Department is also dealing with ongoing staffing shortages, allegations of excessive use of force, concerns about deputy gangs, and continuing friction with the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, which oversees the agency.

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Villanueva's own previous term was marked by clashes with county supervisors and criticism over investigations he launched into critics, including a Los Angeles Times journalist who had covered the department. After he left office, Villanueva was placed on a do not rehire list after the County Equity Oversight Panel found that he had violated discrimination and harassment policies during his time as sheriff.

Villanueva has denied that allegation, and the rematch has put his record and Luna's record under close public scrutiny. Results in tight races can take days or even weeks to finalize. Early voting and mail-in ballots have changed how votes are counted and reported. Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day are still counted as long as they arrive within seven days of the election, and that window adds to the time before results are final.

Election officials are expected to update counts regularly, with certification of final results coming later in the month. Voters who want to track their ballots or understand campaign funding can find tools and explanations from local election offices and news organizations covering the 2026 election. Statewide, Xavier Becerra won the California governor's race with an easy victory that ensures Democrats will continue their 16-year streak of controlling the state.

Becerra Makes History As New Governor

Becerra will become the first Latino to serve as governor in roughly a century and a half, and the first Latino ever elected to the seat. His win caps an unexpected rise for a mild-mannered and risk-averse politician who only eight months earlier had polled so poorly that he was being pressured to drop out of the race. News organizations such as NPR and the Associated Press make race calls based on official results and when candidates concede.

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Reporters rely on verified tallies rather than the projections of other outlets, and results may continue to change as remaining ballots are counted. Readers should check official county and state election websites for the most current totals as the final picture of the Los Angeles County sheriff's race and other contests comes into focus.