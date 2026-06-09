Luna Fujimoto, Show Kasamatsu & Takehiro Hira To Star In Japan-Set Thriller ‘The Degrees Of Pain’

U.S. indie production will entirely shoot in Japan with Donie Ordiales directing & Takuro Ishizaka as DoP; Shogun's Takehiro Hira will also star.

Thailand’s CEA Launches Bangkok International Content Market; First Edition Set For JulyDirected by Donie Ordiales, the project is scheduled to film entirely in Japan from the fourth quarter of 2026 with Wowow Bridge assisting the shoot.

It will be shot by cinematographer Takuro Ishizaka, whose credits include Hikari’sCrosspointalso includes Japanese actress Rila Fukushima and veteran actor-director Naoto Takenaka, along with supporting actors Pervis Taylor, Ivan Collazo, Kosei James Ono, Masahiro Usui and Sho Ikushima. U.S. cast members will be joining the production with their participation to be announced soon.

Written by Steven LeFever, Mark Tonderai and Cordero Sinclair, the story follows an American writer who travels to Tokyo to be reunited with an actress he’s fallen in love with, only to become entangled with her powerful family and their gatekeepers. Executive producers on the film include Aaron and Brandon Gilbert, Anky Cyriaque, Bobby Yan and Rodney Hazard.

The producers plan to apply for Japan’s cash rebate, which was relaunched at the end of March 2026 as a two-year scheme with the upper limit set at $10M per project. The rebate has been drawing a steady stream of international productions to shoot in Japan, recently includingA-List NYC Crowd For Game 3; Trump Jeered By Knicks Fans During AnthemComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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