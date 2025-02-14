Luna and Jane: An Intimate Glimpse into the Immigrant Experience

Lloyd Suh’s poignant one-act play, Luna and Jane, explores the lives of two recent immigrants to the United States, Luna from the Philippines and Jane from South Korea. Stranded on Thanksgiving night, they find solace and connection in each other's company while navigating the challenges of their new lives.

Imagine it's Thanksgiving 1973, and you're bringing home a stranger to cook a turkey. Though home isn't quite the right word to describe the little apartment in an unfamiliar country that is far from your own. In Lloyd Suh’s Luna and Jane, are strangers before meeting in an empty supermarket on Thanksgiving, both considering the turkeys and wearing the same Kmart coat. The coats, it turns out, aren’t all they have in common.

Both are recent immigrants to the United States – Luna from the Philippines and Jane from South Korea – with husbands who are doctors-to-be, first-year residents who leave their wives alone for long periods of time. On this Thanksgiving evening, neither’s husband will be home until well into the A.M. Jane is the first person to visit Luna’s apartment, and Luna’s excitement is as palpable as her loneliness, which it soon becomes clear Jane also shares. Luna can’t drive and stays home a lot. Jane stays home, too, watching TV all day –She also watches Julia Child, so she takes the lead as the two attempt to cook a completely frozen turkey. With no one else to talk to, everything closed, and hours to pass, the two young women begin to open up to each other – with a little help from a bottle of wine – about their lives before and their lives now.made its world premiere back in February 2023, its title is a homophonic reference to the Hart-Celler Act, the more familiar name of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. Before the act, quota systems were used to restrict immigration to mostly people from “Europe or white people places,” as Luna puts it. The act ended existing quota systems and opened the door to highly skilled immigrants from non-European countries and countries across Asia and Africa. The one-act play itself is a 90-minute slice of life that’s light on plot but heavy on heart, an exercise in empathy that manages to be deeply touching while still eliciting big laughs in turns. Suh has a knack for dialogue and a way with metaphors (in particular, Luna’s explanation of what she thinks of when she hears “Hart-Celler,” and its later payoff, is an absolute heart-wrencher). Throughout the script, Suh masterfully conveys the subtle yet profound ways immigrating has and will have on Luna and Jane. It’s in the differences they’ve found in everything from the taste of yams to the type of dust that collects on the furniture, with Luna at one point saying, “Even the rain smells confusing.” It’s in Jane’s quiet musing about her life as a soccer game she watches someone else play. It’s in Luna’s prescient awareness of what’s to come – a future where this move will isolate her from her family back home, her still unborn American children, and even herself.last year as associate director, helms this production with compassion and clarity, allowing us to linger in the awkward lulls that come naturally to such getting-to-know-you arcs, refusing to shy away from the emotion that bubbles to the surface and sometimes pours out, and offering us a big, cathartic laugh at times. The production is intimate, with much warmth generated by the budding bond between Luna and Jane, played by Mai Lê and Alexandra Szeto-Joe.Lê is an excitable motor mouth when we first meet Luna, her nervous energy overwhelming Szeto-Joe’s Jane, who stands stock still in Luna’s apartment, with little more to say than a quiet “mmm.” At first, when Szeto-Joe speaks, it’s as if it takes physical effort. That is until she starts talking turkey (literally). A few mugs of wine later, Szeto-Joe’s Jane – who speaks in an amazingly consistent accent, credit to Dialect Coach Joy Lanceta Coronel – becomes more loose-lipped and reassuring, while Lê’s happy countenance as Luna wears thinner and thinner.at Stages: A Poignant Comedy About Dealing With the Immigrant Experience. And a Frozen Turkey. Both Lê and Szeto-Joe, dressed to fit well into Sears' 1973 Fall/Winter catalog by Costume Designer Gisell Rubio, navigate Suh’s quick pivots from vulnerability to buddy comedy with ease. It’s a treat to watch their relationship grow in Luna’s corner set studio apartment, by Scenic Designer Zhuosi “Joyce” He with properties design by Jodi Bobrovsky. With its rotary phone on the wall, Formica tabletop, and avocado green range and matching refrigerator, the place is carefully lived in and indicative of 1970s Americana. The action in the apartment occurs under the yellow-hued flush-mounted lights, with Christina R. Giannelli’s stolid lighting designs understated until narrowing down softly and poignantly on Luna and Jane during the play’s final moments, a move that ends the play with a spotlighted focus on hope, easing us out as gently as the strains of a piano led us in. Sound design, by Anthony Barilla and Chris Bakos, is particularly strong in its world-building, from the simple sound of a toilet flush in another room to the wonky radio and TV bits we hea





