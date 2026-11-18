Luminate Connect expands its capabilities by integrating comprehensive music publishing and songwriter data sourced from CISAC and the MLC, starting November 18.

Luminate, the prominent entertainment data platform, has officially expanded its CONNECT service to include comprehensive music publishing and songwriter data. This significant update went live on Wednesday, November 18, allowing users to access detailed information regarding musical works alongside traditional recording data. The addition comes with an additional fee, marking the first time that activity attached to underlying songs is available on the platform.

Publishing Data Sources and Integration

Luminate achieved this integration through strategic partnerships with CISAC and the MLC, combined with proprietary data and advanced matching logic. The core mechanism allows users to audit and evaluate which recordings drive the most sales and streams for a specific song. Users can also quickly see and export tables linking ISWC codes, which identify every registered musical work, with ISRC codes for registered sound recordings.

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Stakeholder Benefits and Transparency Goals

Music publishers will be able to see how every version of a work performs worldwide, while investors gain a clearer foundation for forecasting a catalog's value over time. Performing rights organizations can better monitor their registered ISWCs for future royalty payments. Labels and distributors can clean up metadata and check release readiness before distribution.

Streaming services benefit from a clearer view of publishing rights, addressing long-standing transparency challenges in the music business. Songs often involve complex webs of rights holders, leading to common clerical errors in publishing registrations. This new data helps resolve issues where recordings are released before songwriters finalize ownership arrangements.

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Future Tracking and Rights Management

Luminate plans to track publishing rights to musical works over time, displaying which songwriters and publishers control those rights on dashboards. This evolution aims to provide a stable system for identifying and managing the intricate details of music copyright. The platform continues to refine its tools to support the global music ecosystem with accurate data.

AI Music and Identification Systems

Set to launch later this year, the company also aims to identify AI works using its own identification system. This effort combines data from streaming services and information from AI music companies to ensure proper classification and rights management in the emerging digital landscape.