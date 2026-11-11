Lumify Drops Gain Celebrity Fame as Bright‑Redness Remedy

Lumify eye drops, cleared by the FDA in 2017, have become a celebrity favorite for reducing eye redness and brightening the sclera. The product uses brimonidine tartrate to constrict surface veins while maintaining oxygen flow.

Lumify eye drops, cleared by the FDA in December 2017, have surged in popularity among both beauty professionals and celebrities for their ability to reduce eye redness and brighten the sclera. The product, priced at about $15, is now a staple in the makeup kits of high‑profile clients such as Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

How Lumify Works to Reduce Redness

The active ingredient in Lumify is brimonidine tartrate at a 0.025% concentration. Unlike traditional redness relievers that constrict both arteries and veins, Lumify narrows only the small veins that contribute to the appearance of a red eye. This selective vasoconstriction prevents excessive rebound redness after the effect wears off, a common issue with older products such as Visine.

Also read Best Buy drops Early Black Friday discounts on top tech & appliances

Dr. Julie Chung, a California‑based ophthalmologist, explains that the drug's history lies in glaucoma treatment. When used at higher doses, brimonidine has a well‑known side effect of brightening the white of the eye. Bausch + Lomb harnessed this effect for cosmetic use, providing a quick‑acting, safer alternative to the harsher, oil‑based drops that often dry the eye surface.

Celebrity Endorsements Spark Demand

Catherine Zeta‑Jones was the first high‑profile fan to publicise Lumify's benefits, noting that the drops "lighten and brighten my eyes." She was followed by a roster that includes Alex Rodriguez, Brooke Shields, Nick Jonas, Sydney Sweeney and Jessica Alba. Makeup artist Scott Barnes and veteran producer Vincent Oquendo have also praised the product for maintaining eye brightness without stinging.

Advertisement

For on‑camera talent, any hint of redness can be read as illness. Oquendo, whose clients include members of the Hadid family, points out that the demanding schedules of award campaigns often result in visible redness. Lumify's rapid onset and lack of prolonged dryness make it a favourite for ever‑on‑set performers.

Industry Response and Future Outlook

John Ferris, president of Bausch + Lomb's North American consumer division, noted that the brand identified a ready market before the product launch. "We saw makeup artists seeking specialty items from overseas, so we knew there was a pre‑existing demand for a safer, faster red‑eye solution," Ferris said. The company cited consumer testing that highlighted a growing interest in brighter eye appearance as a key driver for Lumify's introduction to the U.S. market.

As Lumify continues to fill the niche between medical treatment and everyday cosmetic use, ophthalmologists like Dr. Chung anticipate that the drug's side effect will remain a controlled solution for red‑eye concerns. The brand's next steps include expanding distribution to international beauty professionals and launching targeted educational campaigns for the general public.