Lume Expands To Australia With ARIA Chart Status And New Artist Releases

New Zealand music platform Lume expands to Australia with official ARIA chart eligibility, direct-to-fan sales, and new artist releases starting November 13.

Lume has officially expanded its operations into Australia, bringing its innovative album-centric music platform to the neighboring market. The launch, confirmed on November 13, marks a significant milestone for the New Zealand -based service as it begins distributing content to Australia n listeners. This strategic move is accompanied by official chart eligibility recognized by the Australia n Recording Industry Association. The certification ensures that sales and ownership transactions on the platform count toward national music charts in Australia.

Ecca Vandal leads the initial wave of Australian artists releasing enhanced versions of their long-playing records on the service. Fellow acts including Ocean Alley, DZ Deathrays, The Rubens, and The Tullamarines joined the launch with new album drops today. These releases are available for direct purchase through the Lume app, offering fans a tangible way to support their favorite musicians. The expanded catalog provides immediate access to high-quality digital goods that prioritize artist ownership and fan connection.

Also read Spike Wilner keeps the music playing in Manhattan with opening of ‘Jazzcultural’

The platform operates with a direct-to-fan ownership model that diverges sharply from traditional streaming subscription services. Lume allocates eighty percent of all revenue directly back to artists and rightsholders, a significantly higher share than industry standards. This financial structure empowers creators to dictate the true value of their work while fostering a sustainable economic relationship with their audience. Representatives for the platform emphasize that this approach offers a legitimate alternative to the fraction-of-a-cent payouts common in streaming.

Lorde, known professionally as Ella Yelich-O'Connor, serves as a key figure in the platform's leadership and advocacy. She praised the service as a missing piece in modern album distribution, noting its ability to allow artists to maintain deep intimacy with core listeners. Lume was co-founded by New Zealand music professionals Justin Warren, alongside Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie and Letterboxd co-founder Karl von Randow. This high-profile advisory team provides strategic guidance for the startup's continued growth and market penetration.

Advertisement

The expansion into Australia was facilitated by a partnership with G.Y.R.O., a Brisbane-based music distributor. This agreement granted Lume access to a broader inventory of Australian music and streamlined the chart eligibility process with ARIA. The platform also holds similar certification from its New Zealand counterpart, Recorded Music NZ. This dual validation provides a layer of legitimacy and competitive parity that many niche music services struggle to achieve. It allows consumers to purchase albums directly while supporting robust chart tracking mechanisms.

Company representatives reported substantial interest in the Australian market following several strategic trips over recent months. The team, led by Harper and Greive, attended events such as the 2026 Indie-Con in Adelaide to gauge audience reception. A notable moment at the conference featured the complete Flying Nun catalog, highlighting the deep roots of New Zealand music in the region. The company intends to expand its roster of Australian artists in the coming months to build a comprehensive library.

Lume distinguishes itself by offering what founder Greive describes as the most complete and immersive version of an album available anywhere. Fans can access exclusive multimedia content, including behind-the-scenes video, high-resolution photography, and additional audio tracks. This model caters specifically to superfans who desire a deeper connection with the artistic vision beyond standard streaming audio. The service positions itself as a premium alternative for dedicated music collectors and enthusiasts.

The platform was founded in 2025 and officially launched in July 2026 before its cross-border expansion. On Lume, a publication led by Harper, explores the artists and albums featured on the service while covering key stories in music. The editorial team aims to highlight the narrative behind the music rather than just the audio itself. This editorial approach complements the platform's focus on the album as a complete artistic statement. The expansion strategy aims to build a comprehensive library that competes with global streaming giants by focusing on quality and engagement.