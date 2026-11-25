The Lumber Liquidators founder's 122.5-acre Leiper's Fork property blends whimsical, maximalist interiors with serious horse facilities.

A 52-Acre Piece of Actor Fred MacMurray’s Former NorCal Ranch Lists for $22 MillionForget shiplap and staid-beige minimalism. In the rolling hills of Leiper’s Fork, about 30 miles southwest of downtown Nashville, Lumber Liquidators founderand his wife, Britta, have created a 122.5-acre showpiece where leather covers the floors, dragons prowl the wallpaper, a replica Metropolitan Opera chandelier dangles from 34-foot ceilings, and a black-and-gold soaking tub sits beside pink crystal agate counters.

Here’s What Exhibitors You Can Expect at Frieze Los Angeles Next YearThe couple snapped up a vacant parcel in 2019 for $3.1 million, poured more than $6 million into private roads and a bridge just to reach the site, and finally wrapped construction on the custom-built, 13,680-square-foot main house, complete with six bedrooms and eight baths, the day before Thanksgiving 2025, according to With plans to downsize onto an adjacent plot of land, the Sullivans—who also own homes in Miami Beach, Florida; Cohasset, Massachusetts; New York City; and Bordeaux, France—have put their Leiper’s Fork Ranch on the market for $34.8 million.

Also read Iris Ventures Founder Montse Suarez Says There’s a Long Highway Ahead for Wellness

Jamie Parsons of Compass holds: A Penthouse at the Top of Nashville’s Four Seasons Just Listed for a Record $34 Million In keeping with Sullivan’s day job, the house leans into fine millwork: olive-wood flooring and handrails, a cherry-blossom chandelier, and wall coverings crafted from reclaimed lumber scraps. From there, it veers straight into full-blown opulence.

Think a study with floors upholstered in actual cowhide and a kitchen pairing an L’Atelier Paris brass range with an 11-foot island cut from Tiffany quartzite. Even the primary bathroom goes all out with translucent semi-precious stone detailing and a sculptural Maison Valentina tub. Restraint clearly didn’t make the cut when it came to scale or pattern, either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The main living rests beneath curved-beam ceilings flanked by twin French limestone fireplaces stretching over three stories high and crowned by a Lobmeyr light fixture. Beyond that, handcrafted Cox London sconces cast a warm glow over walls wrapped in everything from mythical beasts to bold, jewel-toned prints. A Maison Valentina Newton tub clustered with glossy black and gold spheres anchors the primary bath beneath a crystal chandelier.

Entertaining areas get an equally bold treatment, anchored by a 16-foot brass bar topped with Copacabana granite and backed by a separate catering kitchen. Elsewhere, a 14-seat theater, a billiards room, a climatized wine room with an adjoining tasting and poker lounge, a sauna, and a secure storm shelter round out the indoor indulgences. The sprawling grounds are just as impressive.

Alongside a 100-by-50-foot collector’s garage are full-scale equestrian facilities, including a 10-stall main stable, pony and hay barns, two riding arenas, and 13 fenced pastures, all complemented by a pond, private riding trails, and frontage along Leiper’s Creek. Best of all, despite feeling worlds away, the property sits within walking distance of Leiper’s Fork Village. That means the next owner can lounge in a statement tub all morning, then stroll into town for biscuits, live bluegrass, and a cold beer.

Wendy Bowman is a real estate writer at Robb Report. Before that, she was a freelancer for Modern Luxury and several other media outlets, where she primarily covered luxury properties for…Here’s What Exhibitors You Can Expect at Frieze Los Angeles Next YearNick and Vanessa Lachey List the $8.2 Million L.A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home They Bought from Naomi OsakaA Visionary Conductor’s 120-Year-Old San Francisco Home Lists for Nearly $10 MillionAriana Grande Says ‘Petal’ Music Video Backlash Felt Like ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘I Wouldn’t Change a Thing. I’d Put It Out Again Today As Is’