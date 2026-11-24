Paula Conhain, former Ralph Lauren executive, joins Lululemon as communications chief to lead global communications and shape the brand's narrative.

Helping to get the word out now will be Ralph Lauren-veteran Paula Conhain, who was tapped as chief communications officer of the active brand, starting Monday.

Conhain will be on the company’s senior leadership team and report to chief executive officer Heidi O’Neill, the Nike alum who is now putting her mark on Lululemon andAt Ralph Lauren, where the story in recent years has been about consistency and the steady elevation of the brand, Conhain was head of global corporate communications and public affairs. Before Ralph Lauren, where she worked for about four years, Conhain led major global brand accounts at FleishmanHillard and held communications posts at Gap Inc.“Having worked with some of the world’s most iconic brands, she understands how to transform heritage into current and future resonance and to build trust by engaging customers, employees, partners and stakeholders broadly,” the CEO said.

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“Her experience and perspective will be invaluable as we advance our strategy and shape the future of Lululemon around a clear vision. ” Conhain said: “Lululemon is an iconic global brand with a distinctive identity, strong values and a compelling future ahead.

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The company is at an important moment in its transformation, and I look forward to working alongside teams across the business to sharpen how we tell our story, communicate our priorities and bring our progress to life for our stakeholders around the world.

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