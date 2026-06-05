Lululemon shares tank as investors rattled by profit warning: 'Brand momentum is fading'

In the quarter, Lululemon attributed the sales weakness in part to a spike in “negative commentary” across media and social platforms.

“Brand momentum is fading, share losses are building, and sales per foot are deteriorating …. The damage under the prior CEO is significant and long lasting,” Jefferies analysts said, adding that the company needs a full strategic reset under the new CEO.

Brand pressure, lackluster innovation In the quarter, Lululemon attributed the sales weakness in part to a spike in “negative commentary” across media and social platforms, linked to a months-long proxy fight in which founder Wilson criticized the company’s leadership. Wilson, who is one of the company’s biggest independent shareholders, had accused the brand of having lost its “cool” factor, with leaders keen to “replicate mass-market, lower quality athletic retailers.

”complaints that its $108 “Get Low” leggings were see-throughThe Vancouver-based company, whose leggings cost up to $178, is in the early stages of a turnaround, ramping up discounting on older inventory and revamping marketing as tariffs squeeze margins. Its shares fell to an over seven-year low of $109.36, adding to a bruising 12-month stretch in which the stock has lost nearly two-thirds of their worth.

Hardy Wilson for Lululemon The company forecast a drop in second-quarter sales for the first time since the pandemic, prompting at least nine brokerages to cut their price target on the stock. Growth has also been stifled by newer, fast-growing players in the space such as Alo, Vuori and Skims in the US, even as China remains a bright spot for Lululemon.

For the full year, profit is now expected to slide up to 17% following a 9% drop in 2025 and operating margin is seen contracting 380 basis points to 16.1%, the lowest since 2006, according to brokerage William Blair. REUTERS Against this backdrop, attention is turning to incoming CEO O’Neill, with investors closely watching whether she can revive product innovation and restore momentum in the US.

The company’s valuation multiple has compressed to around 10 times forward earnings, well below 22.85 for Nike and 15.10 for Adidas, according to LSEG data.

“Now that the CEO transition path is set, fundamentals come back into view and they are not good,” said BNP Paribas analyst Laurent Vasilescu. Former Nike executive Heidi O’Neill taking over in September after a series of missteps. Founder Chip Wilson had criticized the company's direction but recently ended his proxy fight.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Corporate Earnings Lululemon Retailers Stocks Yoga

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kenneth Mejia triumphs over Zach Sokoloff’s highly negative campaignHe should have the political mandate to get whatever funding he needs to properly hold the city financially accountable.

Read more »

OP-ED: Why NYC’s law helping formerly incarcerated with housing can end negative cyclePut plainly: Jail is not a home. It never was. Now, New York City’s eligibility rules finally reflect that.

Read more »

Bad Buzz and Disappointing Product Launches Hit Lululemon in Q1Lululemon Q1 2026 earnings hit the company's shares hard with the annual outlook taking a hit.

Read more »

Lululemon Shares Plunge Amid Sales Slump and Brand ControversiesLululemon reports falling profits and revised sales forecasts following a series of product failures, a legal probe into chemicals, and a public feud with its founder.

Read more »