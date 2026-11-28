Chip Wilson was invited to speak at a women’s leadership conference, and things did not go well.

, was invited to speak at a women’s leadership conference in Canada earlier this week, and it went about as well as you’d imagine. The former CEO, who once responded to customer complaints about see-through yoga pants by suggesting somethat Canadian women were not having as many children as men wanted, which was leading some of those men to seek brides in Thailand.

He also claimed that men were better suited to run women’s clothing companies because they knew what looked good on women’s bodies. Several attendees reportedly walked out during the talk, which was cut short. The conference, which hosted roughly 700 guests, was organized by a non-profit called Axis Connects that aims to “advance women in leadership.

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” Following audience outrage, Axis Connects CEO Nuvyn Peters, who also moderated Wilson’s talk, issued a statement acknowledging the “offensive” comments that were “inconsistent with the values and mission of Axis Connects. ” Peters also acknowledged the irony of the situation.