Lululemon's rare Black Friday sale started early on November 19. Save up to 54 percent on puffer jackets, joggers, and our favorite ABC pants through Cyber Monday.

"Hearst Magazines and AOL may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links. "Through Cyber Monday on November 30, Lululemon is offering up to half off editor-approved styles, whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts, want to replace your worn-out joggers, or are already looking ahead to your “Work out more” New Year’s resolution and need to update yourAt some point, Lululemon morphed from solely being the retailer we’d turn to for workout wear to a place where you could feasibly handle most of your wardrobe needs, courtesy of the brand’s fan-favorite“iconic,” thanks to their versatility.

They’re almost like denim in that way—easy to wear with casual pieces but also able to be dressed up in a pinch. Per, our pick for the brand’s most durable joggers. They’re made from abrasion-resistant, water-repellent fabric—an essential for anyone who trains outdoors. And if you’re in need of a new coat, everything from.

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We’re willing to bet there are multiple folks in your life who have Lululemon at the top of their wish list . Shop for them early and pat yourself on the back for getting their size and color before it’s sold out.